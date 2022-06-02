GREENSBURG – During my years of writing this column I’ve made wrong decisions, thinking one would be of great interest but wasn’t, and sometimes surprised that one drew so much interest. Only one person let me know that one of the trees described in last week’s column was no longer living (the mulberry on First Street). Maybe one day, say in 2072, someone will find it, read it, and see which trees are still living. Below are the rest of Van’s list.
14. NE Corner of Lincoln and Central in yard – Sugar Maple. Along with being the source of maple syrup, this is a beautiful shade tree. Leaves turn gold, orange and scarlet in the fall. Wood is excellent for furniture, flooring and bowling pins.
15. 600 Block E. Hendricks, west side of yard – White Oak. Best known of the oaks. Allowed to grow in an open space, it can develop into a large tree with a majestic appearance. The leaves have rounded lobes and are pink on first opening. A valuable lumber tree used for furniture and barrels.
16. NW corner Central and Warren in backyard. The pealing bark gives the tree an attractive mottled appearance, making an interesting sight during the winter. Wood used for butcher blocks.
17. Magnolia. NW corner North and Warren, near the house. A cultivated, hearty variety having large white or pink flowers that appear before the leaves.
18. Catalpa. 823 E. North Street. Often called the “cigar tree.” Fast growing with large spotted white blooms and long cigar-shaped bean pods. Wood is used for railroad ties and fence posts.
19. Hackberry. 948 E. Washington Street. Noted for its gray warty bark and small hard fruit. Wildlife, especially robins and mockingbirds, like the fruit. Primarily a shade tree.
20. Black Locust. 1005 E. Main Street. Has clusters of sweet smelling, white blooms before the leaves come out. Wood makes fine fence posts because it is very resistant to rot.
21. Osage Orange. 805 E. Main Street, far east side of front yard. Indians used the tough wood for bows. Once planted for living fences. Orange-sized fruit is wrinkled and green.
22. Gingko – 615 E, Main Street. Native of China. Has unusual, fan-shaped leaf. Oldest of trees, dating back to pre-historic times.
23. Ash. 620 E. Main Street. Leaves turn gold or purple in the fall. Wood used for baseball bats and wooden handles. May grow to ninety feet in height.
24. Dogwood. 446 E. Main Street, along rear drive. Pretty, creamy-white blooms appear in the spring, heralding corn-planting time. Leaves turn red in the fall.
25. Beech. 446 E. Main, twin trees in rear yard. Stately, native tree has triangular nut. Very hard wood, used in barrel-making. Several fine specimens in the City Park.
26. Red Bud. 126 N. East Street. A fine ornamental tree. Full of lavender bloom in early spring. A small hardy tree, but the wood is of no value.
27. Larch. Cemetery, large tree in low spot on west side of drive. A variety of conifers which loses its needles in winter. Not native. Wood used for poles and construction.
28. Shagbark Hickory. 435 S. Broadway. Has shaggy, loose bark. Edible nuts have thick husks and thin shells. Wood used for tool handles, quite tough. In the spring, the opening of the buds is a worthwhile sight.
29. Tulip or Yellow Popular. 713 S. Broadway. Has broad notched leaves and a tulip-like blossom. Wood is soft, weather resistant, used extensively for building. Indiana State Tree.
30. English Walnut. 702 S. Ireland. Pair of trees in backyard. Also called a Persian Walnut. Not a native. Produces a thin-shelled nut, grown commercially in orchards.
