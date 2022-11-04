First Baptist Church of Laurel has called a new Pastor. John Jordan, the church’s previous pastor of nearly 20 years, had to resign in October 2021 due to health concerns. In September of this year the church voted to call Paul Frederick as their new Pastor.
Pastor Frederick is originally from southern Illinois and has served congregations in Illinois and Iowa as Youth Pastor, Assistant Pastor, and Pastor over the last several years. He, his wife Janell, and their two teenage sons, Drew and Grant, moved into the church parsonage in Laurel the last week of September.
The entire Frederick family is happy to be living in Laurel and excited about their future ministry at First Baptist Church. “There is real opportunity here,” Pastor Frederick said. “The opportunity to not only be a part of a church, which is great, but also to be members of a friendly small town.”
First Baptist Church would like to invite everyone to come out and help them welcome the Frederick family to the area. FBC’s weekly services are Sunday School at 10 a.m., Sunday morning at 11 a.m., Sunday evening at 6 p.m., and Wednesday evening at 6 p.m.
