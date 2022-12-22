INDIANA - It’s flu season, and it’s very likely that you or someone you know has already had it.
According to the U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report by the CDC, last updated Dec. 16, high numbers nationally seem to be tapering off in some areas—though the Indiana Department of Health's Influenza Dashboard, also updated Dec. 16, describes the Hoosier state's levels as "very high."
Indiana has seen 48 flu-related deaths this year. Nationally, the CDC reported that 15 million people have become ill with the flu, 150,000 have been hospitalized and 9,300 have died.
"Hospitalizations for flu continue to be the highest we have seen at this time of year in a decade," CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told USA Today at the start of December.
Likely to blame, as usual, is the pandemic, which kept people more isolated, less exposed to the annual flu, and thus less immune. Additionally, only about half of Americans got the flu vaccine this year. In Indiana, the number stands at 50.4%.
Symptoms of the flu per CDC:
Fever
Chills
Cough
Sore throat
Runny or stuffy nose
Muscle or body aches
Headaches
Fatigue
Vomiting and diarrhea, although this is more common in children than adults
If you feel that you are having flu symptoms and want to seek help, it is recommended that you go to an urgent care near you. It was reported on Dec. 5 that Indiana hospitals had started to restrict hospital visitors due to the rise in Indiana flu cases. These new restrictions included no visitors with flu symptoms, no visitors under the age of 18 and others in limited numbers, masks required for all visitors, and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.