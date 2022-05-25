Matthew Fogg independently joined O’Connell Financial Group of Tampa, Florida, in October 2020 to bring nationally recognized resources and strategic partners to the local level.
“I am thankful that I get to work with a world-class team,” Fogg said.
After receiving a BS in Finance and Management from Purdue University, he went on to gain corporate finance experience at Procter & Gamble prior to helping family expand their agricultural business.
Matthew credits his hometown communities of Rush and Decatur Counties for getting him to where he is in this stage of life and for instilling in him a commitment to continuing education.
“I am where I am because of the goodwill and grace of others,” Matthew said.
More specifically, he credits the Rush County public school system beginning with the Boys & Girls Club to Milroy Elementary to Benjamin Rush Middle School finishing at Rushville Consolidated High School remembering every one of his teachers along the way.
In his spare time, Fogg is a volunteer with Radiant Church, Christ the King and Hook-a-Hero as well as being currently nominated for a couple of other foundation boards. Although he runs a national practice traveling frequently and spending much of his time in Tampa, he still calls Rush County home.
