BATESVILLE – Chicago’s “official” troubadour Mark Dvorak will perform in concert at the Batesville Memorial Library, 131 N. Walnut Street, at 7 p.m. Saturday (June 29).
Dvorak, who is a Distinguished Teaching Artist at Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music, will also lead an all welcome folk jam and sing along at the library from 1 to 2:30 pm.
“Whenever I hear Mark perform,” said Michael Kruse, Batesville Memorial Library director,“ I am reminded of the beauty and power of music. We’re thrilled that he will be joining us.”
“He’s the real deal,” said James Tomasello of Chicago’s Old Town School of Folk Music. ”Mark has made music his life and livelihood. He’s been a top faculty member at the school for almost thirty years. His performances are elegant, rich and powerful.”
Dvorak is currently working on his 18th recorded release, “Let Love Go On,” due out later this year.
“At this stage of the game,” said Dvorak, “I feel like I’m doing my best work. I’m very excited about the new CD. I’ve got some new material coming along, and I’m including a bunch of different things I like to do before a live audience."
Dvorak has performed in 38 states and in parts of Europe and Canada. He has won awards for journalism and children’s music. In 2008 he received the Woodstock Folk Festival
Lifetime Achievement Award and the Lantern Bearer Award from Folk Alliance International in 2013. In 2012, WFMT 98.7 fm Midnight Special host Rich Warren named him Chicago’s “official troubadour.”
The Chicago Tribune calls Dvorak "masterful," while SING OUT! Magazine says, "Dvorak shines!" His song writing has been called "wondrous" and “profound.”
For more information on the Batesville Memorial Library events phone 812 934 4706 or visit online at https://ebatesville.com.
For more information on Mark Dvorak visit his web site at www.markdvorak.com.
