Loren and Carol Beck decided to take Van Batterton’s Tree Tour made long ago and found many of the trees listed are no longer there. They did find the same kind of tree at another address and recorded it, though.
Loren and Carol gave me a special delight a couple of weeks ago. It was a wonderful tour of the trees in our county seat. They read the columns I wrote about the Tree Tour Van Batterton did for the Decatur County Historical Society many years ago and decided to see which trees were still standing. It was a bit shocking for me to learn how many are not still living. Loren, who has been educated in outdoor plants and trees, knows the name of every tree.
First, if you have passed my house on W. Sheridan Street lately you have had the opportunity to see the Golden Raintree in my yard. It is more beautiful this year than it has ever been. My husband planted it years ago and I wish he could see it now. When he planted it the little thing was about 18 inches tall. He had the talent of having anything he planted grow like it was in a contest. It was given to us by Lee and Beulah Weisner who lived on Barachel Lane at the time. The Golden Raintree is native to Eastern Asia and only lives about 50 years.
Now for the tremendous treat from Loren and Carol Beck. It was disappointing that so many trees had died since Van Batterton made the list. Truth is, I never thought much about trees until recently, but see them now as living things with a fascinating history that have done a lot for us. Loren and Carol found that the Silver Maples in Van’s list are gone, as was the Hemlock, Blue Spruce, Sweet Gum, Wild Cherry, White Pine, Red Oak (that was planted by Anna Paul Lowe and Girl Scouts), Magnolia, Catalpa, Hackberry, Black Locust, Ash, Dogwood, Redbud, Shagbark Hickory, Tulip Popular, and English Walnut. And, as you know, the Aspen Tree in the Courthouse Tower is gone, but a Mulberry now grows in its place.
That leaves the Mulberry on E. First still standing. Loren said it is a “clump.” The Pecan on Walnut Street is still standing. Loren said it is huge now. The Holly Tree on Walnut has now turned into two Holly Trees and they are still standing. The Sugar Maple on the corner of Lincoln and Central is still there. The White Oak on E. Hendricks is still standing, and Loren said there are several White Oak Trees there now. The Osage Orange (Hedge) Tree on E. Main is still standing. The Gingko on East Main is still there (Loren says it’s huge and it is the oldest of trees, dating back to pre-historic times.) The Larch Tree in South Park Cemetery is still there and is huge.
Loren and Carol couldn’t find a couple that were on Van’s list including the Beech Tree that was on E. Main Street. They weren’t sure about the Spindle Tree that was on the grounds of the old library and they couldn’t find the address Van had listed on North Michigan. However, they found other locations for those trees that were no longer there.
The couple’s tour included traveling all around the city showing some trees that Van hadn’t listed. These included a Black Cypress, a Sycamore, a Eastern Red Cedar, a Persimmon, a Norway Spruce and a Cottonwood Tree.
They took me to see the beautiful and interesting trees at Rebecca Park, South Park Cemetery, a couple of subdivisions and other places with unusual trees.
Wouldn’t it be incredible if the Decatur County Historical Society would set up a tour with Loren Beck for this fall or early next summer?
