INDIANAPOLIS - It's time to cut loose with Beef & Boards production of Footloose!
Last Saturday, I experienced one of my all-time favorite movies being brought to life on stage and it did not disappoint! I always look forward to seeing shows at Beef & Boards, especially when I'm able to bring my daughter to experience it with me. We both absolutely loved this show.
Footloose centers around rebellious Ren McCormack, who moves to small town Bomont from big city Chicago. He soon discovers that adjusting to small town life is going to be harder than he thought, especially once he realizes that it's against the law to dance and the town's minister thinks rock and roll music is evil. Ren and the minister's daughter, Ariel, come together with their friends to plan a dance to hopefully help the town realize that dancing is a good outlet for everyone.
Making their Beef & Boards debuts are Daniel Alan Dipinto as Ren and Sharae Moultrie as Ariel. Shelbi Berry Kamohara (The Addams Family, Honky Tonk Angels, Hello, Dolly!) plays Rusty. Eddie Curry reprises his role as the town's minister, Rev. Shaw Moore. Noah Nehemiah also makes his Beef & Boards debut as Willard.
Footloose is on stage through March 26. Tickets range from $52.50 to $79.50 and include the always delicious Chef Larry Stoops' dinner buffet with select beverages available.
To purchase tickets, visit beefandboards.com or call the box office 317-872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Discounts are available for groups of 20 people or more; contact the Group Sales Department at 317-876-0503 for more information.
