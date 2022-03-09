Each year in honor of Dr. Seuss's birthday (March 2), the Beta Sigma Phi sorority in Batesville presents babies who are born on March 2 with a set of books by the famous author. The books were delivered this year by sorority member (and Margaret Mary Health nurse) Lori Giltz. The sorority chapter wants to promote life-long learning and the joy of reading. This is just another example of the good work that Beta Sigma Phi sorority does for the community.
FOR THE LOVE OF READING
Kevin Green
