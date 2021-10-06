WESTPORT - Bewley's Bakery, formerly of Westport, made people happy over many years. I can't wait for this promise from Gert Kuntz to be fulfilled: "Just wanted to let you know I made a batch of butterfly cookie dough and put it in the freezer. When I come to Greensburg want to bring you some when I bake them. Also, for the second article in today's paper." She said she has never given the recipe to anyone. She is the only descendant of the Bewley family still living in Westport.
Bewley's Bakery closed in November 1962 due to Lester Bewley's health. He died in 1971. His wife Stella died in 1953. Anna Bewley Shireman died in June 2014. Her two brothers, James and Alfred, and two sisters, May Vernon and Mary Gardner, preceded her in death.
The bakery made many friends and memories during the years when it was open. The following is what a few of many have said or written:
Johanne King," I knew Anna Bewley Shireman. She worked at Crown Zellerbach and was a wonderful employee. Also a great seamstress ... she made many Barbie doll clothes for my daughter, helped me with a baby quilt when my granddaughter was born ... and was a very neat lady! Talked about the bakery a lot, and loved her daughter and grandchildren very much!"
Benjamin Richardson,"Your piece on Bewley's Bakery sure brought back memories. Among many memories ... I used to be sent down to the bakery with a few pennies. The overhead doors at the back were open all the time in the summer. It'd be late night. I'd buy a loaf of bread, unsliced, in a brown paper bag for 13 cents. If we had an extra penny I could get it already sliced."
Norman Voiles, "I really liked being in the back watching my cousin Leon Gardner and another fellow operating the slicing/wrapping machine. The whole loaves went in one end, through a slicer, then were wrapped in waxed paper and sealed. When they exited the machine they were loaded into the trucks which were standing ready inside the building. The trucks got the early loaves and the retail bakery got the later ones. The whole building smelled great! My cousin Leon made a great career move: He married the boss's daughter, Mary Jane. She was a wonderful person. Leon worked in the bakery business all his life. When Bewley's closed, he moved to Sap's Bakery in Columbus." Norm also liked the figured blocks on the building. "So much prettier than ordinary concrete blocks," he wrote.
Chris Marshall Sloan, "I can close my eyes and picture those butterfly cookies. They were so very good! Wish I had the recipe."
Nancy Gilliland, "I remember how wonderful the scent of the bread was when you were near the bakery, and the delicious cookies. The Bewley family was an important part of Westport. Anna Shireman was a part of the Community Players, was a friend of my Uncle Tom Porter."
Diane Fowler Macek, "Oh, my! Bewley's Bakery! ... If I remember correctly, slightly over 70 years ago Bewley's made a fantastic cookie called butterfly cookies. Packaged a dozen to a bag and stapled with a green paper trefoil bearing the letters GS. The local Brownies and Girl Scouts sold these delightful gems for 35 cents a dozen. Being a good little Brownie, I sold my little heart out! I lived on North Street hill. At the bottom of the hill was another bakery owned by Mrs. Kessler. I somehow remember all their trucks said, "Mother'Bread" (or maybe "Mother's Bakery"). I knew they didn't have cookies like we were selling so I proudly walked in to Mrs. Kessler's bakery and sold many dozens of Bewely's butterfly cookies to Mrs. Kessler's employees. ... It made the papers!"
George Foster, "I unloaded 50 pounds bags of flour from rail box cars there late 1958 to 1960s."
Others remember: "My parents used to take me there." "Those were the best cookies." "How about those big, chewy Girl Scout cookies?" "We sold their butterfly cookies for Girl Scouts! They were wonderful!"
A big thank you to David Alexander for sharing Anna's memories and for everyone who shared their own memories.
