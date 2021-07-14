You may remember Dan Markham, who was sports writer and then editor of the Greensburg Daily News several years ago. He and I worked there at the same time. I do like to remind everyone that I recognized right away that he was an outstanding writer. I’m glad to report that he is still writing.
He and his family now live in Tinley Park, Illinois, about 25 miles south of Chicago, and he is in the process of writing a book. Dan stopped by the other day when he was in town and I’m happy to tell you that the book he is writing is due to be published in late 2022 or early 2023 by Peregrino Press.
Starting this year, he will attend Catholic Mass in churches in all 52 states plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico and write about individuals or efforts being undertaken at each parish in his book titled “52 Masses.” He attended Mass while he was recently in Greensburg, where he and Kem Marciniak were married and lived for 15 years, but, he said, “...not at the church where all three of our children were baptized.” He went to the “spectacular new church and school facility” that was built several years after they left Decatur County to move to northern Indiana.
He said that for some time he has been slipping into empty churches for some quiet moments of prayerful reflection. “Though few have the personal connection we have with St. Mary’s. It’s always a nice way to slow down and spend some time.” He’s been to St. Michael in Minnesota, Tri-Parish in West Virginia, and Sts. Peter and Paul in St. Louis.
One of the places he has already visited is St. Rose of Lima. He said, “When I was choosing which stories to tell and parishes to visit, Connecticut was the first place I locked in on. Monsignor Robert Weiss invited me to come to St. Rose of Lima to learn how the parish helped the largely Catholic community in its recovery from the horrific Sandy Hook shooting. I knew that’s where I would be heading.”
He believes that is a story that needs to be told because it’s an important lesson about the power faith and our Church can provide to aid the healing from unimaginable pain. But, he said, as much as he thought the rest of the country needs to hear that story he wasn’t positive the same was true of the people who lived through it. “I worried my appearance would be another painful reminder, or worse, that I’d be seen as some kind of opportunist.”
But he found that he need not have worried. Monsignor introduced him at the end of Mass and the people he met afterward were warm and gracious.” I was glad I chose St. Rose as my place to worship,” he said.
We can read the whole story of that visit and all of his visits when the book is published. He said at each parish or place he visits he’ll write about something going on there, a profile of the interesting and inspiring people and endeavors in the Catholic Church in the United States.
“There won’t necessarily be groundbreaking types of stories, merely interesting ones,” he said. He believes that every parish has at least one story to tell, if not many. “Everyday, Catholics across the country are doing amazing things, putting their faith into action in so many ways. I hope that through this collection of stories I can paint a broader picture of life in the Catholic Church in 2021.”
Dan invites everyone to join him as he updates the progress of the book over the next couple of years. “I welcome any and all to join me, with thoughts, comments and suggestions. I hope to have many of you accompany me on this journey, at least in the digital sense.”
Dan welcomes all visitor to the site to reach out to him directly to share any information, who are looking for more information, or are interested in learning when the book is published. Feel welcome to email him at 52Masses@gmail.com or be added to his mailing list. He’s also on Facebook.
