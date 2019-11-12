A former Greensburg Daily News staff writer and Greensburg Community High School graduate has published a poetry collection that is on preorder from now until Dec. 13.
Marcus Whalbring, a Brookville resident and Franklin County High School teacher, has a book titled “How to Draw Fire: Poems” which is being published by Finishing Line Press, a literary press out of Georgetown, Kentucky.
Whalbring grew up in Greensburg and began writing poetry seriously as an undergraduate at University or Indianapolis. After graduating, he worked a year as a staff writer for the Greensburg Daily News while he earned his teaching degree.
After getting married and moving with his wife Emily (Ripperger) to Brookville, he began teaching at Union County Schools, which is when he began graduate work in the Master of Fine Arts program at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio where he studied under poets Hoa Nguyen and Laura Van Prooyen. The bulk of the poems in this collection come from that time as a student.
After Miami, Whalbring finished the collection and submitted it to several publishers. Eventually, he sent it to Finishing Line Press and received an acceptance letter from them a little over a week later.
The collection consists of poems about Whalbring’s life as a father and husband, memories of childhood, nature, and it includes a few poems that draw on surreal, dream-like imagery, all in a plain-spoken language that can be read by people of all ages.
Whalbring’s book is available for preorder from now until Dec. 13 at Finishing Line Press’s website and is set to be released Feb. 7. The direct link to the book is https://www.finishinglinepress.com/product/how-to-draw-fire-by-marcus-whalbring/
