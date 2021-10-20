GREENSBURG - A few years ago I wrote about a family that lived here and moved away but still remembers with great affection their years in Decatur County.
Nick Campbell was born here in 1949 and moved to California with his family in 1961. His parents were Ann and Harry G. Campbell. Harry G. Campbell was one of the Milroy triplets born to Walter and Icey Lockridge Campbell in 1910. He grew up in Adams; his mother in Mingo Junction, Ohio. Matilda Stier was Nick's godmother, and he went to school at St. Mary's until his family moved to California.
Nick and his brother Michael now live in Atascadero, California, and his email address is mikeandnickc@gmail.com. Nick has a new book of poetry. Actually, it is on disc and it's a winner. It isn't his first. He wrote another titled "Dandelion Clocks" that was first published in 1993, again in 2014, and republished in 2019 by Phoenix Press. His discs are available on Amazon.
Nick thanked his younger brother Michael "for his considerable help" as well as Sally Day and others for recording the poems in his new publication. Sally Day is a British actress and voice-actor. Her picture is on the front cover of Nick's new book. There is music that goes with each poem. If you do send for the disc be sure to listen to "Something About Autumn." I promise you'll love it. My favorite is "Seventy Now, I Pass an Old House in Adams, Indiana." It will make fine gifts!
Wouldn't it be nice if for our bicentennial year both Nicholas and Michael Campbell would be our guests, maybe in our library or museum, and read some of his works and talk about their memories of Decatur County? I treasure my disc with 28 poems plus music with each poem on it.
Here is what he answered recently about how he comes by an idea for a verse.
"As far as the poems are concerned, I draw heavily on my own experiences in the world and having grown up in a small town. Greensburg was a great place to grow up. I hope something of it remains. I worry when I read the Daily News and note the arrest records and why some are arrested, notably because of drugs. The world has changed so much. That goes on here too, but I don't read the Atascadero News. I'm surprised I haven't sent you an early copy of my book of poems titled, Dandelion Clocks.'"
Here is official info about Nick: Nicholas Campbell is of Slovak and Scottish descent. He was born in Greensburg, Indiana, in 1949, and attended Catholic and public schools in Indiana and California where he attended Los Angeles Valley College with Lawrence Spingarn and at California State University, Northridge, with poets Benjamin Saltman and Ann Stanford, and where, in 1984, he earned a Bachelor's Degree in English Literature. In 1988 he attended San Francisco State University where he worked on an M.A. in Creative Writing studying poetry with Stan Rice. Campbell also attended California Polytechnic University in San Luis Obispo for two years.
He has taught creative writing at the California Men's Colony, for Arts Reach at U.C.L.A., and for California Poetry in the Schools and participated in the summer writing workshops at Cuesta College near San Luis Obispo where he taught verse writing.
The first edition of "Dandelion Clocks" was published by Garden Street Press in 1993 and included many of the poems in this volume. Campbell now lives in Atascadero, California.
Campbell recently published Benjamin Saltman’s, "A Termite Memoir," the third work by his late mentor that he has published since 1992, this time out by Campbell’s Phoenix Press located in Atascadero and available in book stores in San Luis Obispo and elsewhere online throughout the United States, Australia, and Great Britain.
