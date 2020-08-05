FRANKLIN – Franklin College has announced the names of the graduates from the Class of 2020. The college conferred 170 undergraduate degrees and seven graduate degrees.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the college rescheduled the traditional commencement ceremony to coincide with the annual Homecoming and Alumni Weekend. Franklin College looks forward to coming together in person to celebrate the Class of 2020 on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Graduates from Southeastern Indiana include:
Danielle Elizabeth Cosby, daughter of Randy and Lisa Cosby of North Vernon, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in biology.
Garrett Allen Day, son of Nad and Kim Day of North Vernon, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in public relations.
Donald Dakota Deiwert, son of Donald and Rebecca Deiwert of Greensburg, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise science. He graduated summa cum laude. He is a member of the Alpha Society Academic Honorary
Samantha Lee Fain, daughter of Rich and Mary Fain of Connersville, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in creative writing. She graduated summa cum laude. She is a member of the Alpha Society Academic Honorary.
Ainsley Nicole Fields, daughter of Ms. Pamela Walters of Glenwood, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in elementary education. She graduated cum laude.
Dylan David Graham, son of Brad and Susan Graham of Connersville, received Bachelor of Arts degrees in mathematics (applied) and mathematics (quantitative analysis). He graduated magna cum laude. He is a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta First-Year Honor Society, the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society and the Alpha Society Academic Honorary. His peers selected him as a Top Ten Senior. He received the Thorp Wolford Award for Excellence in Quantitative Analysis.
Sean Dawson Groves, son of William and Laura Groves of Dillsboro, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics (applied). He graduated cum laude.
Austin Dale Grunden, son of Ms. Stephanie Grunden of North Vernon, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology (criminal justice).
Payton Richard Healy, son of Richard and Gayle Healy of Milan, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in art history. He graduated cum laude.
Jacqlyn Brooke Menchhofer, daughter of Todd and Sharon Menchhofer of Osgood, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She graduated cum laude.
Kyle Richard Meyer, son of Randy and Linda Meyer of Milan, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise science. He graduated cum laude.
Kylie Marie Paul, daughter of Kateri Paul of Batesville, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.
Adam Henry Rector, son of Bill and Kim Rector of Aurora, received Bachelor of Arts degrees in history and social studies/teaching (history, political science).
Joseph James Eugene Rowe, son of Ricky and Melissa Rowe of Connersville, received a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics (applied). He graduated cum laude. He received the John Grimmer Prize for Excellence in Engineering.
Wesley Michael Woodard, son of James and Melanie Woodard of Greensburg, received Bachelor of Arts degrees in accounting and business (finance).
