Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities.
A Matter of Balance, an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels, has developed a virtual translation that is offered online.
This program emphasizes practical strategies to manage falls. Participants will learn to view falls as controllable, set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home and exercises to increase strength and build balance.
The program is designed for anyone concerned about falls, anyone interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, and anyone who has fallen in the past or had activities restricted because of fall risk.
Classes will be virtual via Zoom from 1 to 3 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday October 28 to November 23.
This program is free to all participants.
For more information or to register call 812-372-6918 or 812-358-6101.
