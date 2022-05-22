On Saturday, June 11, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country.
Now in its eighth year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care.
Aspen Dental’s Day of Service will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 and there are six participating offices in the Indianapolis area:
• 3935 East Southport Road, Indianapolis
• 9940 Pendleton Pike Ste B, Indianapolis
• 4939 East 82nd St Ste D500, Indianapolis
• 4758 South Scatterfield Road, Anderson
• 3746 National Road East, Richmond
• 1571 S US 231, Crawfordsville
Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.
Millions of Americans struggle to access dental care every year, a veterans are no exception. In fact, U.S. veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they’re 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury, or were a prisoner of war.
Visit www.HealthyMouthMovement.com to learn more.
About Aspen Dental Offices
The Aspen Dental network includes more than 930 offices, in 43 states, owned and operated by independent practice owners and dentists, who share a commitment to creating access to care for those who need it most.
For more information, visit www.aspendental.com.
