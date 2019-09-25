Admission to Indiana’s State Parks, State Forests, State Recreation Areas and Fish & Wildlife Areas (FWAs) where entrance fees are charged will be free Saturday (Sept.) 28 in recognition of National Public Lands Day. Hardy Lake’s free entry will be on Sept. 29.
National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort involving public lands.
Volunteer opportunities at DNR properties Saturday include trail work at Clifty Falls State Park; tree flagging at Greene-Sullivan State Forest; invasive plant removals at Mississinewa Lake and Prophetstown and Chain O’Lakes state parks; clean-ups at Blue Grass FWA, Summit Lake State Park and Salamonie Lake; a river sweep at O’Bannon Woods State Park; and clearing archery lanes at J.E. Roush Lake FWA. Many other properties will offer similar volunteer opportunities.
There will also be events to help people engage with the properties.
The day is a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends.
Events include hikes, pioneer activities, crafts, and live bird shows.
For a complete list of programs, visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov and look for Sept. 28.
Information about how to be a DNR volunteer can be found at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer.
For more information on National Public Lands Day, visit PublicLandsDay.org.
Information provided by IDNR
