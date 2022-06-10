GREENSBURG - Wolf Theatres has been in business for over 20 years in Greensburg and has restarted their free series of family films this summer.
At 10 a.m. every Wednesday, parents can bring their children to a free, family-friendly movie.
The series kicked off this week with Trolls. Sponsored by WTRE, the theater allows free admission for any Wolf Theatres rewards member (no charge necessary to sign up) and $3 for non-members. Any money spent on concessions helps the local theater continue to serve its community as it has for decades.
Doug Rynard has an office inside the theater. He explained that guests only need to provide an email and their name to sign up for the rewards program. This allows the theater to continue to promote as well as inform locals of upcoming events and specials. The program also gives free rewards periodically in the form of concessions and an occasional free admission. Additionally, it qualifies individuals for the early bird and $5 Tuesday discounts.
"We're trying to offer an avenue to see movies on the big screen for free," Rynard said.
Upcoming films include Secret Life of Pets on June 15, Madagascar on June 22, Captain Underpants on June 29, Shrek on July 6, Boss Baby on July 13 and Home on July 20.
