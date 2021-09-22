Carthage celebrated the BEST Freedom Festival in recent years on Sept. 11. The streets were lined with local residents and visitors all day! There were a plethora of activities to participate in, foods to try, vendors to visit, a silent auction to bid at, entertainment throughout the day and a concert featuring the Dusty Miller Band to end a perfect day.
The day’s events started with a delicious breakfast featuring Mike Gibson’s amazing sausage gravy, Pat Armstrong’s homemade biscuits, Debbie Gibson’s famous tater tot bowls, and Ayrica Adams sweet crepes.
Jennifer Noland secured 47 vendors for the day. Visitors were treated to a huge variety of offerings including baked goods, clothing, plants, cosmetics, arts and craft items, and so much more!
Visitors also had the chance to bid on more than 90 items in the silence auction. Organizers Mary Shannon and Emily McCorkle were humbled by the generosity of local business owners in Carthage, Knightstown, Rushville and Greenfield. Several homemade quilts were also donated as well and were the highlight of the auction.
While some people were looking for a deal, and others felt like they were just donating to a great cause. Everyone seemed to be excited when they got the notification that they had placed the winning bid!
At 10 o’clock, three events were happening. The winners of the cell phone picture contest were announced. Helena Agri-Enterprises again this year sponsored all the cash prizes awarded in the cell phone contest. Winning shots were displayed at the library for all to enjoy.
There was a Bicycle Parade in town for the kids. Another hit with participants was the Side by Side Ride sponsored by the Kids of Carthage. 26 side by sides’ left town for a 45 minute ride that covered both on and off road terrain. Next year’s ride promises to be even longer!
Back in town, the Kidz Korner, which was generously sponsored this year by Blue River Research Services and organized by Joyce Henderson (and her volunteers including members of the Kids of Carthage) was going strong. This has always been a huge hit with the kids and this year did not disappoint!
Year after year, a highlight of the day is the parade. This year was a particularly touching lineup. Following the fire engine and police car our local vets rode a float honoring them and their service. Next, the names of 13 US service members killed in Afghanistan Aug. 27 were read. After each name was read the town bell was tolled in remembrance of their sacrifice.
Next was Grand Marshall, Clair Wrightsman followed by Town Queen, Claire Mercer. Another 63 participants followed, throwing pounds of candy to the onlookers on the side of the parade path. Santa Claus brought up the rear of the line up as a reminder of the next FOC sponsored festival, Christmas in Carthage Dec. 4.(Go ahead and mark your calendar now!)
Visitors enjoyed some delicious snacks and foods throughout the day. Todd’s Great Outdoors was serving up ice cold apple cider, many booths offered homemade baked goods, brick oven pizzas were cooking all day and FFA sponsored a yummy barbeque lunch.
Marsha Gorman orchestrated our traditional Cake Walk! Laughing and dancing in the street was observed by anyone passing by!
Behind the cakewalk area a stage that featured local performers entertained many throughout the day. Kathy Gibson was also recognized for the extensive work she has done to make this day happen. She is the driving force of the FOC, but credits the group for all the hard work they do to help revitalize our town.
The night ended with an amazing concert featuring the Dusty Miller Band. By all accounts, this year’s festival was the best one yet, but the Future of Carthage says “just wait until next year!”
