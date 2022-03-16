GREENSBURG - Mike Sefton told me a terrific story last week about a man who lived an amazing life, played an important role in some of the Indy 500s, and especially how he came to be involved in it. The road traveled by Ralph and his friend Fred to the Indy 500 is filled with unusual events. The story was told by Ralph Kriplen's son, Dave, to the Literary Club of Indianapolis a few years ago.
In 1912, Ralph Kriplen and friend Fred were auto mechanics in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and had a great interest in what mechanics were always interested in. The two rode their motorcycles 80 miles to Sioux City. Ralph had a two-cylinder, chain-drive 1,000 cc Excelsior and Fred had a DeLuxe machine with an Indianapolis built two-cylinder Spacke engine. Riding over dirt roads to see the races changed their lives.
They loved the Masons, with engines built by the Duesenbergs, and the huge, thundering J.I.C. race car built by J. I. Case, the farm equipment manufacturer, driven by Louis Disbrow who had raced in the first four Indianapolis 500s with a best finish of eighth in 1913, and also in the 1910, 1911 and 1915 American Grand Prizes.
They went back home and told their friends they were going to the Indianapolis 500 the next spring. The Indianapolis 500 race had started just two years before, in 1911. They planned to ride to Indianapolis on their motorcycles in three days, see the race, and ride back.
They ran into wet and muddy roads and it was so deep and sticky it was impossible to travel under power so they pushed their bikes off the road onto the grass shoulders and dug the sticky stuff out from the tires and fenders so they could be pushed. Neither bike had a transmission so they slipped the clutch while moving at leg-wearying speed. That caused the clutches to overheat, so that was abandoned.
Finally, they arrived at Ames where they picked up the modern gravel-surfaced Lincoln Highway, a vast improvement. (The Lincoln Highway idea first came from Decatur County born Carl Fisher who also made the Indianapolis Motor Speedway a success after he paved it with brick and started the Indianapolis 500.)
Finally, the two men made good time and Fred was going at about 50 mph until Ralph was thrown from his motorcycle when a dog sprang out in front of him, throwing him in a ditch. It took Fred a while before realizing Ralph wasn't behind him. He found Ralph, who was regaining consciousness. Ralph's cycle had only a ruined headlight and his bundle of spare clothes weren't found.
They made their way to Cedar Rapids and spent the night in a private home after putting their motorcycles in a livery stable.
Starting out the next morning, they hoped to be in Indianapolis by evening. The roads were full of ruts and pools of water and the miles passed slowly. They were on Alternate Highway 30 just past Ashton, Illinois, trying to outrun the thunderstorm when Ralph's front tire went flat. Before they could patch the tube rain came down in torrents.
Soon, Fred's machine had a broken frame just behind the front fork. They pushed their bikes back to the motorcycle shop in Ashton. They arranged to ship Fred's bike to the Chicago factory for a new frame and for the shop owner to patch Ralph's front tire and have it ready for their return. They went to the train station and took the next train for Chicago. The next morning they caught a ride on the Monon to Indy and arrived in Indy late afternoon.
Early on race day they caught a train to Speedway and bought tickets in Grandstand C, then went to the chain link fence around the garages.
Next week: What happens next brought one of the men some fame and an exciting life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.