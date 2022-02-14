RUSHVILLE — Each year, Rushville Consolidated High School is proud to host foreign exchange students from all over the world.
Today, we introduce Daily News readers to foreign exchange student Matilde Volpi, who visits to us from Italy!
Matilde is a 17-year-old senior this year. She came to Rushville at the beginning of January and is participating in the one semester program.
While in Spain, she ran track and took dance classes. Here at RCHS, she participates in tennis, theater, and publications.
She stated that she wanted to play a new sport while in America, and Mr. Riddell convinced her to play tennis.
Volpi’s favorite part of Rushville is going to Pizza King with her friends. She also mentioned that she liked the disposition of the houses on Main Street. Her favorite part of RCHS is the theater class, publications class, and Mr. Perin’s IU L202 class.
Matilde doesn’t quite know what she wants to do following graduation, but she hopes that the foreign exchange program will give her an insight of what she wants to study.
