GREENSBURG - Last week, we learned from artist Beverly Wilson how the ag' mural that can be seen on the east side of the building on the corner of N. East and E. Main streets came into being.
There are many smaller scenes that we love and will learn about. The mural is a tribute to Dan Wilson, a farmer and the father of the artist. On the front of that building you see the words "Live Your Dream" at the top and Beverly said her father last words were, "Farming was my dream and I lived my dream. So, live your dream."
Beverly said every piece of the mural comes from an image she photographed and every photograph has a story behind it. The bottom half of the front of the building shows her dad as a child playing with his farm toys with his dog next to him with other farm children playing outside too. She hopes the mural will show how farmers not only live their dreams, but also inspire future generations to have a love of the land.
She said the large tree on the side of the building is shown on the front as two children are planting it: a small branch with small roots. The children have faith that the tree will grow just as a child playing with his toy tractors has faith that he will learn to harvest his own crops. The front also represents the end and you'll see grandchildren and great-grandchildren painted there to represent the knowledge and values passed from a parent to future generations.
You'll see three butterflies under the words Live Your Dream and Beverly said they are for her brother Bill who died only a few months before their dad.
"On the day of the funeral a butterfly landed on his casket," said Beverly. "It stayed there for a moment and then flew towards the sun. My mom and I felt it was Bill letting us know that he was on his way to a better place."
One smaller scene on the front is of a small child in a red wagon surrounded by toy versions of a semi, a John Deere 5020 and a JD B. Beverly said, "The JD is the first tractor dad bought and farmed with, and the JD 5020 was his favorite tractor. He farmed with it and loved pulling in tractor pulls with it. He named it 'The Hog.'"
Another smaller scene shows two boys sitting in front of a fence reading books. Both of Beverly's parents were school teachers, she is a school teacher, her daughters are in education. She said her parents valued education so the two boys reflect that. Also on the front you can see examples of a mother's love. One little girl is holding a toy dog with a cat looking on while the mother looks on with pride. The same for another scene on the front as a mother sits in the grass by the fence holding her little blond daughter.
Be sure to look for local artist Bob Anderson's contribution to this mural. Bob drew the logo for the Power of the Past, and her dad and brother were fans of it. When Beverly wanted to include something in the mural about it she included the artwork created by Bob. Tom Anderson brought his dad to the mural to autograph his design.
Beverly said a little girl named Berkley wanted a gray cat painted on the mural.
"I started to put a pink nose on the cat but remembered my mother's favorite book 'The Gray Nose Kitten.' You'll see Mando there too," said Beverly. " Mando belongs to Stacey whose family owns the Greensburg Tool & Supply business. I painted Mando by the door so he could greet her every day as she arrives to work."
The lilac bush? That's for a future column. Next week, let's take a close look at the some of the scenes on the side of the building.
