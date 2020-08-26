I am back again after a week in the mountains of Tennessee. It is good to go, but good to get back home. Now, it’s back to the routine.
The garden continues to produce, and it sounds like Laura is going to bring us more rain later this week. Why didn’t someone tell me that there was a big pandemic coming this year and I should go out last fall and buy up all the can lids and hoard them away for the future? I guess they are a scarce commodity that even the Amish don’t have. I froze green beans for the first time in my life since I didn’t have the lids to can them. I will save the lids I do have for tomato juice as I can’t very well freeze that.
With all the social distancing, I didn’t feel threatened while I was gone. I do know Tennessee has a lot of mask police. If they see you without yours on, they will tell you to get it on and in place. Everyone I saw whenever I was out had theirs on. Hand sanitizer was everywhere.
This is an easy time of year to cook since there are so many veggies available. I am still finding recipes I don’t think I’ve given you. Forgive me if I duplicate one.
CUCUMBER SALAD
1 3-ounce package lemon gelatin
3/4 cup hot water
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 tablespoon grated onion
1/2 cup mayonnaise (low fat, if desired)
1/2 cup cottage (low-fat, if desired)
1 cup finely chopped cucumbers
Dissolve gelatin in hot water. Add lemon juice and onions. Chill until partially set. Fold in mayonnaise, cottage cheese, and cucumbers. Chill.
FRIED CABBAGE
6 ounces bacon
1/2 small onion
1/2 head of cabbage
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
Cook bacon and remove from fat. Add onion and saute’ for 1 or 2 minutes. Add cabbage, sugar, salt, and pepper. Cook 5 to 7 minutes. Chop bacon and sprinkle over top and cook for 2 or 3 more minutes.
CHEESY BACON CORN CHOWDER
3/4 pound bacon, diced
1 yellow onion, diced
1 red pepper, diced
1 cup celery, chopped
4 garlic cloves, finely minced
1/4 cup flour
4 cups chicken broth
4 cups milk
2 baking potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/4-inch cubes
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
Pinch cayenne pepper, optional and to taste
2 cups corn, fresh or frozen
8 ounces extra sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded
1/3 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
1/3 cup green onions, finely chopped
Cook bacon in a large stock pot or Dutch oven. Remove from pot and set on paper towels, leaving the grease in the pot. Add onions, celery, and red pepper to the pot and saute’ 5 to 10 minutes until tender. Add garlic and saute’ an additional 2 minutes. Whisk in flour until lightly brown, about 1 minute. Stir in chicken broth, milk, potatoes, thyme, oregano, salt, pepper, and cayenne, and bring to a boil. Let soup boil rapidly for about 15 minutes until potatoes are tender. Add more milk or chicken broth as necessary to achieve desired consistency. Add corn and all but 1/4 cup of bacon, and reduce heat to low. Slowly stir in cheese until melted. Add parsley and green onion, stirring to combine. Remove from heat and garnish with extra cheese, bacon, parsley and onion. You can also store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 7 days.
HAWAIIAN CHICKEN
4 – 6 chicken breasts
1 bell pepper, chopped
1 16-ounce bottle barbecue sauce
8 ounces crushed pineapple
3 cloves garlic
Salt and pepper
White rice
Dry chicken and put in bottom of slow cooker. Top with pineapple and pepper. Add garlic, salt and pepper. Pour barbecue sauce over. Cover and cook on high 2 or 3 hours or on low for 4 to 6 hours. Serve with rice.
