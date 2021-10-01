“Let us, therefore, make every effort to do what leads to peace and to mutual edification.”
– Romans 14:19
Angela had insisted on family dinners since her kids were small. The meals they ate weren’t fancy and their tiny dining room wasn’t one you’d see featured in a magazine, but there had always been lots of love around the table.
As the kids became teenagers, Angela noticed a shift in their attitudes. Now, dinner together was becoming less about spending time together and more about bickering. The kids fought over who had to do chores and made mocking jokes about each other.
Finally, Angela decided to create a new rule. “We gather in peace. If you have an issue to discuss with your siblings, that’s fine, but we’re not here to bicker. We’re family and our goal is to encourage and strengthen each other.”
Even loving families have their disagreements, but a disagreement doesn’t have to turn into a shouting match or a bickering fest. You can discuss important topics with kind attitudes and remain peaceful.
I wonder if we consider how we act when we gather for worship in a church building? Just as Angela’s family became unruly, so have I observed how church families can become in their behavior, and in the words they speak.
As adults, we have those “little eyes” observing our behavior in church. We must ask ourselves, “Am I acting in such a way that I wish for our young people to grow up and act like I do?” Think about it! Besides our young people watching, there may be those who are not a part of the church who watch our lives.
God, please help me with my family and my church family. We struggle to be kind and loving toward each other sometimes. Show me how to be an example of peace and unity. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.