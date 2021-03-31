German American Bank has announced its sponsorship of this year’s EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee. After sponsoring the inaugural event in 2020, German American Bank is excited to once again offer access to this nationwide challenge taking place April 1-15, 2021. The financial literacy course is available for students and their parents and features an essay scholarship contest open to high school students (ages 13-18). Those submitting an essay have the opportunity to win a college scholarship up to $10,000.
New this year, German American Bank will be awarding an additional $2,000 to winners within its market area. Four winners will be chosen, two in Indiana and two in Kentucky, with each to receive a $500 savings account.
Anyone can take the virtual challenge, created by social impact education innovator EVERFI, featuring four short digital lessons followed by a capstone essay contest in which students share a short-term or long-term savings goal and outline their plan to achieve that goal. To learn more about the Financial Literacy Bee and how to participate, visit germanamerican.com/financial-bee. This is also where you will find the link to begin the Financial Literacy Bee on April 1st.
“In usual circumstances, our bankers would be volunteering in school classrooms to teach financial literacy. With April being Financial Literacy Month, this an ideal time to offer support in a virtual format that is accessible to students and parents alike,” said Jane Balsmeyer, Senior Vice President of Marketing at German American Bank. “Our sponsorship of the EVERFI Financial Literacy Bee demonstrates German American Bank’s commitment to engaging its communities, increasing financial literacy, and driving impactful change. We hope lessons learned will help drive dinner-table conversations about important financial topics.”
“The pandemic has shone a bright light on the financial vulnerability of most Americans, with 40 percent of American consumers reporting that they had trouble paying at least one bill or expense in 2020,” said Ray Martinez, co-founder and president, EVERFI. “We’ve always been committed to helping students increase their financial literacy, and during this historic time, we are also working to help parents feel more comfortable having dinner-table conversations about money. The Financial Literacy Bee is a fun way for students to learn important strategies to increase savings.”
About EVERFI, Inc.
EVERFI is an international technology company driving social change through education to address the most challenging issues affecting society ranging from financial wellness to prescription drug safety to workplace conduct and other critical topics. Founded in 2008, EVERFI is fueled by its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) community engagement platform and has reached more than 41 million learners globally. In 2020, the company was recognized as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company and was featured on Fortune Magazine’s Impact 20 list.
