GREENSBURG - Our recent International Night was great. It was hosted by the Modern Trends and Club 53. The German theme was carried out in the meal prepared and served by Deb Sellers and the speaker was Brian Jones, a retired teacher, who gave a very interesting talk about his trips to Germany.
Here are few interesting facts about Germany. The population is 81 million. Germany is a member of the European Union and university is free to everyone. In Germany, there are more than 2,100 castles. Berlin has the largest train station in Europe. Germany has more than 400 zoos, the most in the world.
We also had several cultural art exhibits.
Rita Hellmich's quilt and outdoor lawn decoration will represent Decatur County at the Homemakers conference in June at Indianapolis.
Also if interested in attending the conference, registration info is available at the Extension Office and don't forget Sewing Day on May 6, also at the extension office.
Well, I finally got my pansies and then they got covered with snow, but they are fine. This past week we celebrated Easter with church service and our family gathering which is always great, especially watching the great grandchildren hunting eggs. We always need to appreciate and enjoy the things we have.
Here a few recipes for you to try.
Ham and Scalloped Potatoes
This sounds good if you have some leftover ham.
1 can of cream of celery soup
1/2 c. milk
dash of pepper
3 c. thinly sliced potatoes
1 1/2 c. diced cooked ham
1/2 c. thinly sliced onions
1/2 c. shredded Cheddar cheese
Paprika
Combine soup, milk and pepper. In a 2-quart casserole, arrange layers of potatoes, meat, ,onion and soup sauce. Cover and bake 1 hour at 375 degrees. Sprinkle with cheese and paprika and bake uncovered 15 min. longer. Makes 4 servings
Tea Room Salad
1 (20) oz. can crushed pineapple
1/2 c. sugar
1 (6 oz. ) pkg. peach gelatin
2 c. buttermilk
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping
chopped nuts- optional
Combine pineapple and sugar in saucepan and bring to a boil. Add gelatin and mix well. remove from heat. Add buttermilk and fold in whipped topping. Blend well. pour in a 9 by 13 in.dish. May sprinkle with chopped nuts. Chill overnight
Sugarless Strawberry pie
1 3 oz. pkg. sugar-free strawberry jello
2/3 c. boiling water
2 c. ice cubes - not crushed
1 pint of fresh strawberries
1 8 oz. carton of whipped topping
1 9-inch graham crust
Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. P ut in ice cubes and stir with a wire whip until it begins to thicken. Remove unmelted ice. Stir in fruit. Fold in whipped topping and stir gently. Place in refrigerator for 20 t0 30 min. remove from refrigerator and pour into pie crust. Refrigerate 1 or 2 more hours. Top with additional whipped topping and the fresh strawberries.
Raisin Pie
1 c. raisins
1/2 c. melted butter
1 c. sugar
2 eggs
1tsp. vanilla
1 tsp. vinegar
9 - inch unbaked pie crust
Mix all ingredients and pour into the pie crust and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
