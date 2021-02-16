CARTHAGE – Lately, when I am out and about, I have noticed a shift in the amount of people I see! There are more people going out to eat, returning to Sunday services, and starting to go into the grocery to buy food instead of relying on the call and pick up option. I even saw several crowded parking lots!
It seems people are feeling better about venturing out and trying to restore some normalcy in their lives. We must be starting to feel more comfortable leaving our homes and being around people in groups! It is important to remember a lot of people have been extremely isolated in the past year, which can be pretty depressing. The good news is there are a lot of opportunities to get out of your house and get involved in our community that are fun and positive!
This week we will be looking at activities and service organizations in Carthage you can get involved in. (Of course, all the service organizations mentioned in the last article are always looking for volunteers during festivals and fundraisers!) Volunteers are needed to make these community outreach programs successful!
The Carthage Community Church offers 3 very different volunteer opportunities: 1. AWANAS – This possibility offers the rewarding experience of working with children on Wednesday nights (following the Charles A. Beard school calendar) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. AWANAS is an exciting weekly children’s club! Kids participate in games and fun activities as they memorize Bible verses, earn badges and awards and learn important lessons from God’s Word! For ages 2 through 6th grade. Volunteering would entail helping children practice scripture and offering assistance with class activities. All classes already have an assigned trained teacher, so there would be no prep time for the volunteers, only instant gratification!
2. Lydia’s Closet is a free clothing store housed in the Carthage Community Church. They gave out over 300 items in January! Besides clothing of all ages, a diaper pantry has been added! At present, Lydia’s Closet does not need any clothing donations but, if you’d like to help by donating plastic bags, pant hangers or even better, your time the organizers would be more than happy for your help! Lydia’s is open the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month 4 to 7 p.m. Also Sundays during Church and Food Pantry hours!
3. Food Pantry (also housed at the Carthage Community Church) Volunteers are needed the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month from approximately 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to help restock the new inventory brought in to replenish the pantry for the next distribution day.
The Henry Henley Library can always use volunteers to help keep the library organized and looking its best! Any amount of time to help would be fun, rewarding, and appreciated! If interested contact Arlene Reynolds 765-565-8022. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We also have fun activities for those of who are ready to venture out! Here are two that might interest you!
Sunday Night Zumba hosted by Danielle Carmichael and Miki Cole. This is open to all fitness level participants. Classes will meet from 7 to 8 p.m. starting Feb. 21, at the Carthage Community Church gym. The cost is $5 per person. By the way, if you are still nervous about leaving the house but would like to Zumba, the classes will be available on Zoom too! The price is the same and can be paid with Venmo or PayPal.
The Marick Event Center (300 East Street in Carthage) in conjunction with the Future of Carthage hosts Open Jam Sessions one Friday a month. This is open to anyone who enjoys music (playing, singing, or just listening). The next chance to join us for a fun evening is Feb. 26 (weather permitting) at 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Dave Miller and Mike Smalls headlined last month’s jam session, with some crowd participation from a few brave karaoke performers! You never know you will be there to play or how many will be there to listen. There is plenty of room to socially distance and light refreshments are available. There is not a cost but donations are appreciated. Check the Marick Event Facebook page for any updates!
