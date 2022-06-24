Psalm 40:1-3
I waited patiently for the Lord;
And He inclined to me,
And heard my cry.
2 He also brought me up out of a horrible pit,
Out of the miry clay,
And set my feet upon a rock,
And established my steps.
3 He has put a new song in my mouth—
Praise to our God;
Many will see it and fear,
And will trust in the Lord.
As I was preparing to write this column, I The Psalmist is clearly from Psalms. It is clear the Psalmist is dealing with something that has brought him to drawing a word picture for us describing his emotions.
Years ago while finishing up some degree work for my PhD in Counseling I did an intensive residency at St. Vincent Stress Center. We had sessions with the patients doing some intensive work and some more relaxing things. One of those relaxing times was handed out a coloring page.
It had been a long time since I had colored, but I found it to be most relaxing and it was observed that many of the patients were relaxed and opened up in conversation. It really was a great time to watch and join in on the relaxing time.
The Psalmist paints a picture in words for us which describes the place he finds himself. One of the descriptions is that of a pit. I have counseled many over the years who have expressed their situation, whether mental, physical, or spiritual, as a pit they can’t get out of.
In some ways COVID-19 has brought all of us to the point of wondering how we get out of this pit. There has been loss of life; I know many who have passed due to the virus, and for the survivors it becomes a harsh realization that life is fragile.
We don’t know how this situation will end, but I will tell you that we must pray and do what’s right about socialization, hygiene and caring for one another - even since the numbers have decreased and the pandemic is not as prominent as it was.
Whatever your faith, do it and we will see how Our Lord will also pull us out of the pit just as God did for the Psalmist.
Dr. Michael Layne can be reached at 812-614-2160 or www.faithpoints.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.