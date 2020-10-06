GREENSBURG - Sick and tired of feeling sick and tired in these COVID-19 times?
The Decatur County Family YMCA invites everyone in the community to participate in a free six-week STRONG challenge designed to help transform spirit, mind and body.
“Now, more than ever before we need to recharge and refocus,” said Decatur County Family YMCA CEO Diane Hart-Dawson. “The COVID-19 pandemic has worn us down. It’s isolated us in so many ways. This challenge provides an opportunity to get active and healthier by yourself or as a Strong family.”
Opt-in to the free challenge by texting @DCFYSTRONG to 81010. Follow the prompts to signup and you will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, challenges, workouts and
more.
All non- YMCA members will be able to attend the Y for one day each week to enjoy swimming, working out and a variety of classes.
Everyone in the community is also invited to workout wherever you are, you do not have to come into the YMCA to join this challenge. You can take free virtual YMCA classes like Zumba, yoga and HIIT.
Visit decaturcountyfamilyymca.org to learn more about the STRONG challenge.
“It’s the perfect time to take back our lives, reenergize, achieve goals, feel better and stronger,” added Hart-Dawson.
About the Decatur County Family YMCA
The Decatur County Family YMCA strives to strengthen communities. Through our focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, we embrace and nurture the promise that lives in all of us. The Y gives children, families, and individuals the support and resources needed to help them achieve goals, make friends and find a true sense of belonging. For more information about the Decatur County Family YMCA, visit the website decaturcountyfamilyymca.org.
