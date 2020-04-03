Psalm 40
1 I waited patiently for the Lord; and he inclined unto me, and heard my cry.
2 He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, and set my feet upon a rock, and established my goings.
3 And he hath put a new song in my mouth, even praise unto our God: many shall see it, and fear, and shall trust in the Lord.
4 Blessed is that man that maketh the Lord his trust, and respecteth not the proud, nor such as turn aside to lies.
I do hope that during this time of most of us taking shelter in our homes that you are making good use of this time to take a spiritual inventory of your life.
As I was preparing to write this column, I was reminded of this passage from Psalms. It is clear the Psalmist is dealing with something that has brought him to drawing a word picture for us describing his emotions.
Years ago, while finishing up some degree work for my PhD in Counseling, I did an intensive residency at St. Vincent Stress Center. We had sessions with the patients doing some intensive work and some things that were more relaxing. One of those relaxing times was handing out a coloring page.
It had been a long time since I had colored, but I found it to be most relaxing. It was observed that many of the patients were relaxed and opened up in conversation. It really was a great time to observe and join in on the relaxing time.
The Psalmist paints a picture in words for us which describes the place he finds himself. One of the descriptions is that of a pit. I have counseled with many over the years who have described their situation, whether mental, physical or spiritual, as a pit they can’t get out of.
In some ways, COVID-19 has brought all of us to the point of wondering how we get out of this pit. There will be loss of life, I know two residents who have passed due to the virus, and for the survivors it becomes a harsh realization that life is fragile.
We don’t know how this situation will end, but I will tell you that we must pray, do what’s right about socialization, hygiene and caring for one another.
I would recommend we call, do Facetime or whatever we can do to touch base with loved ones and friends just to see how they are doing.
Oh, by the way, heed the warning signs given to us by the governor and our county commissioners. You may not like it, but it really is for our own good.
For those who attend a church, we know how the churches are heeding the situation and many are streaming live on social media platforms. I am on Facebook Sunday mornings at 9 and one other evening through the week. We want you to stay positive and prayerful during this time.
Whatever your faith, do it and we will see how Our Lord will also pull us out of the pit just as God did for the Psalmist.
