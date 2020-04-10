The early to mid 1970s was a challenging time for farmers. Many of them went into debt for new equipment or to purchase more acreage to find that, financially, things were not going in the direction they had been led to believe.
Some farmers lost their farm; this was land that had been in their family for a long time. It became heart-wrenching to see and hear the pain of those who had spent their life on the farm to now see it go on an auction block.
I heard that one of those farmers was the family my folks rented from when I was a child. The father had passed away, and the eldest son was managing the farm until he bought into the notion of getting the greatest and latest pieces of machinery for the farm. He was one that watched his family farm sell at auction.
In Southern Minnesota, I understand the topsoil runs deep. Very rich and great for producing crops. I remember reading a story about a farmer in that region who found himself in the financial hassles of the 1970s.
The farmer owned several hundred acres of this fertile soil and for several years everything went pretty good until his life began to change due to poor financial decisions, and as many often do he turned to alcohol to numb his emotions for a while. The problems did not go away during the time of being drunk, but farm production went down. Paying the bills was painful due to a lack of money.
It wasn’t long until he, too, lost the farm but was left with his house and five acres. His wife also filed for divorce as she couldn’t tolerate the drinking binges and the financial stress.
The story continues with this once successful farmer now living alone in his farmhouse and find company with the alcohol he consumed daily. He was, reportedly, a friendly fellow even when drinking. One day he met a lady and they began a friendship. This lady had two daughters, and after a while the farmer and lady fell in love and were married.
Still, the farmer was baffled with what he could do with a house and only five acres. He and his new wife were discussing the situation when she said, “I know you are used to farming hundreds of acres, but there is something we can do with what we have.”
The creative juices began to flow, and soon they were planting pumpkins for a fall harvest. Then they decided to erect a greenhouse from the proceeds of the pumpin sales.
In this greenhouse, they would plant seedlings for gardening. It wasn’t long until spring garden planting, and the people in their area, who were no strangers to each other, began to buy their plants from this farmer and his family.
During the summer, they enlarged their greenhouse to accommodate more bedding plants and flowers. They continued this new tradition of farming with only five acres and a house.
Oh, she was also successful in helping her husband with his alcoholism and encouraged him to get dried out and start going to AA meetings, which he did. He now had a breath of fresh air with new goals to unlock his dream factor and find ways to make life work with five acres and a house.
Out of tragedy we can find hope and the answers needed to make life even better than before the episode that brought down. As Dr. Robert Schuller said, “Tough times never last, but tough people do.” We will get through this stage of the virus outbreak.
“Trust in the Lord with all your might and lean not on your understanding.” – The Bible
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.