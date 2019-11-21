GREENSBURG - Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. The food is top-notch, the weather is usually decent (though I still prefer summer), and kids are starting to get excited about the upcoming Christmas season. Of course, it’s also traditionally the time for holiday sales to begin, and that means it’s time to start thinking about gift ideas.
When it comes to my holiday shopping, I enjoy checking out the new tech gadgets and accessories that are expected to be hot items for the year. While I don’t necessarily have a lot of techies to buy for, I always think it’s fun to see what’s new for the season. Below is a list of a few of my favorite finds so far.
While I haven’t purchased any of these and cannot vouch for their quality, they caught my eye for various reasons:
-The PhotoStick – https://getphotostick.io/blog-photo-catastrophe-brewing-short
Sorting through photos on my home laptop is a job I’ve been dreading for a long time. If this flash drive works as smoothly as the manufacturer describes, photo archiving just got easier. The description simply says to plug in the flash drive and click the “go” button. The searching and sorting are left to the PhotoStick.
-Garmin Forerunner Smartwatch - https://explore.garmin.com/en-US/forerunner/
There are various versions of the Forerunner Smartwatch that offer impressive features for various levels of athletes, from calories burned to lactate thresholds. The latest Forerunner 945 offers just a few more bells and whistles, including room to store up to 1,000 of your favorite songs and the ability to make secure payment for items right from your watch.
-Stroller-Power Power Bank and Carry-All Hook - https://www.primebrandsgroup.com/products/stroller-power-power-bank-carry-all-hook
While I am well beyond needing this product in my current stage of life, having a power bank hooked to a stroller seems like a very helpful and practical tool for today’s moms. Add the ability to latch bags and purses to the power bank hook and you’ve got a win-win.
-Smart Garden Self-Watering Indoor Garden - https://www.clickandgrow.com/products/the-smart-garden-9
This indoor garden looks like a toy-sized bathtub with a long sprinkler arm overtop. The Smart Garden automatically provides water, light and nutrients as needed, taking the guess work out of the growing process. The self-growing indoor garden even has plant pods to jump start the process. I don’t have a green thumb, but I believe this indoor garden may be fool proof even for someone like me.
-Keyboard Cover- https://mosiso.keyboardcover.org/
Keyboards get dusty. There’s no way around it. They are also susceptible to spills and other accidents. A silicone cover protects your keyboard, is easy to clean, and even adds a decorative flare to the way you type your ABCs, making it a nice accessory for any student.
-PopSockets Phone Wallet - https://www.popsockets.com/shop/all-popwallets/popwallets
Don’t want to carry a wallet and a phone? These little “pocket” accessories may be the answer. The pocket sticks to the backs of most phone cases. While not new to the market, they are available in more styles and colors than ever before.
Whether it’s tech items and accessories or raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens, we’ve all got a list of our favorite things. As we prepare for the hustle and bustle of the coming weeks, may we pause during this time of Thanksgiving and strive to remember the true reason for the upcoming season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.