INDIANAPOLIS – Girl Scouts of Central Indiana is kicking off recruitment season by encouraging girls and adult volunteers to join Girl Scouts, the country’s preeminent leadership development organization for girls.
As girls begin the school year during the challenging time of COVID-19, Girl Scouts is the ideal small group activity giving girls something to look forward to and count on.
“Girl Scouts is the perfect companion to the traditional K-12 education,” said Danielle Shockey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. “With schools going back, now is the time for girls to join Girl Scouts or previous members to return and find that perfect space for social and emotional engagement with a lot of fun and leadership learning along the way.”
The inclusive, girl-led, all-female environment of a Girl Scout troop creates a place in which girls can try new things, develop a range of skills, take on leadership roles, and feel comfortable failing, dusting themselves off, and trying again.
By joining Girl Scouts, girls may also complete 28 new badges focused on entrepreneurship, math in nature, and digital leadership that embolden girls to navigate a changing society and build the futures they want for themselves and the world. Amid seismic shifts in technology and culture brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Girl Scouts can now earn new badges—in addition to the hundreds of existing badges—that address girls’ evolving interests in ways that resonate with them.
Girl Scouts is open to all girls from kindergarten through grade 12. Adults over the age of 18 may also become volunteers. Financial assistance is available. To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsindiana.org/join.
To volunteer, reconnect, donate, or join, visit girlscoutsindiana.org or call 317-924-6800.
