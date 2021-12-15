GREENSBURG - Before beginning this week I must correct something I wrote from last week. It is not BoBo's Soda Shop. It is BeBo's Soda Shop. Adrienne Chambers saw the mistake and she should know since it was her dad, Beryl Gay, who had the shop. Thank you Adrienne.
If I put even half the history of St. Paul in columns it would take until summer of next year. Today, in this last one about the town and museum (for a while), I want to share what Gladys Pike wrote and shared with me about the St. Paul Canning Factory. If you have been to the museum in Greensburg you have probably tasted Gladys' bread pudding. It's something you don't forget because it is so tasty. Gladys has helped that incredibly historic museum in Greensburg and is the person who shows visitors around the St. Paul Museum. She is also a top notch historian and writer.
Gladys wrote the story of the canning factory for her church, St. Paul Christian Church Disciples of Christ. She began by telling about Clio Mobley who started out in Decatur County earning 40 cents a day. Then he went west where he worked in a railroad round house, sheepherder, operated a dairy, clerk in a hardware store, and met some people who became famous such as Buffalo Bill Cody and Hector Bairdi (Chef-Boy-Ar-Dee).
Mobley came back home, married Bertha Hayes Dickey, and in 1925 built a canning factory in St. Paul and another in Curlee, Ohio. He was the largest employer in St. Paul for many years. People were beginning to move into cities and used more canned food since those who lived in cities didn't have gardens. But by 1930 frozen foods were being tested. The first frozen vegetable sold was spinach. Birdseye got the first patent for that company in late summer 1930. However, not many families had a way to keep their food frozen. That would change.
The War Food Department established the "A" award for food processing plants. President Roosevelt endorsed it saying, "Food is a decisive weapon of war as much as our ability to manufacture weapons of war." St. Paul won the first "A" award given in Indiana and among the first in the nation. A celebration was held March 28, 1944 in the school gym. The "A" flag and lapel pins were given to the 1,100 workers and the farmers who planted the crops.
In 1942, Stokley bought both of Clio Mobley's canneries. The second World War brought new food needs, and the rise of packaged frozen foods nearly put the small canneries out of business. Tin was badly needed during the war so canned foods were being rationed and the tin used for munitions. Frozen foods were plentiful and not expensive. In 1944, the name of the company was changed to Stokely Van Camp.
The rise of packaged frozen food put the small canning factories out of business. Stokely closed the St. Paul cannery in 1958 but kept the building for storage. Myers Frozen Foods bought the cannery in 1970 and is still in business in St. Paul. They do custom butchering, processing and packaging.
Stokely Van Camp had started in business during the Civil War and had owned and operated 70+ plants in North and South America. But in 1984 the company was sold to the Quaker Oats company.
Clio Mobley was born in 1881 in Downeyville, Adams Township. He died on 1985 in Greensburg at the age of 103 and was buried in South Park Cemetery.
Gladys can show you all about the canning factory when you visit the museum.
"You will probably find a relative listed among the workers and farmers," she said.
Decatur County is lucky to have two museums. I've been to both and can recommend both.
