Against the tragic backdrop of a historic conflict in Europe, Bloomington, Indiana, will unite with millions around the globe to promote the timely theme “Pursue Peace” as they participate in a six-part annual event scheduled for July and August 2022.
“The convention is the highlight of our summer,” said Lee Scott, who plans to attend each session throughout the summer with his wife, April. “The convention provides a break from the everyday worries and helps us focus on positive things. The theme of peace is especially timely with all the violence in the news.”
Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding global conventions for more than 100 years, the last three years featuring virtual events accessed through the free JW Library app or at jw.org. All are invited to attend the program at no charge.
Prior to 2020, Jehovah’s Witnesses held their annual convention locally at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. While they hope to host in-person large gatherings again in the future, the decision was made late last year to again hold the 2022 convention virtually. On April 1, congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses began meeting in person for the first time in two years locally and around the world.
The three-day convention will be available in six parts, each corresponding to a half day of content.
The convention will conclude with the exciting presentation, “Universal Peace is Sure to Come!”
All are invited to attend the event by going to jw.org on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free and accessible to all.
For more information, contact Jehovah’s Witnesses United States at (718) 560-5600 or pid@jw.org.
