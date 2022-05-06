Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.