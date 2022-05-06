“Your wife Elizabeth will bear you a son, and you are to call him John. He will be a joy and delight to you, and many will rejoice because of his birth.” – Luke 1:13-14, NIV
Elizabeth and her husband, Zechariah, followed all of God’s commands. He was a priest in the temple and they were active in their community. They didn’t just love God, they served Him with great reverence.
But still, Elizabeth lacked one gift: a baby of her own. She lived in a time when a woman’s worth was determined by how many healthy babies she could deliver. Since she had none, others judged her.
Some suggested the infertility was caused by a hidden sin in Elizabeth or Zechariah’s past. Others seemed to think God had pronounced judgment against Elizabeth for unbelief or another perceived flaw.
After she realizes she’s pregnant, Elizabeth says, “The Lord has done this for me. He’s shown me His favor!” (Luke 1:25, paraphrased)
When you’re going through a difficult time, you may be tempted to believe that God doesn’t care about you. Perhaps you worry that God is angry at you or fear that He has given up on you.
But have faith, dear one. Elizabeth’s late-in-life pregnancy wasn’t because God didn’t love her or was angry with her. He hadn’t given up on her.
It was a matter of Divine timing and this might be true in your situation, too. Perhaps God still intends to save your marriage or heal your daughter from her addiction. But He plans to do it in His timing, rather than yours.
Speaking of Divine timing, we can’t celebrate Mother’s Day or mention Elizabeth without saying something about Mary, the mother of Jesus. When looking at the story of Our Lord’s birth we must understand the purity of Mary.
The Angel Gabriel was dispatched to visit Mary. Luke 1:28 “And having come in, the angel said to her, “Rejoice, highly favored one, the Lord is with you; [e]blessed are you among women!”
She was chosen to be the virgin mother. She had no sexual experience as God desired purity for this wonderful birth.
When Mary went to visit her relative, Elizabeth, upon hearing Mary’s greeting the baby in Elizabeth’s womb leaped and she was filled with the Holy Spirit at that moment. These two moms-to-be each were experiencing a promise God had made to them.
Many Christians are hesitant to say much about Mary for fear they will be worshiping her. After all, she was chosen by God for this exclusive event. Here we also find Mary’s song: Luke 1:46-49 And Mary said: “My soul [i]magnifies the Lord,47 And my spirit has rejoiced in God my Savior.48 For He has regarded the lowly state of His maidservant; For behold, henceforth all generations will call me blessed.49 For He who is mighty has done great things for me, And holy is His name. ....”
Just so you know, Catholics and Orthodox Christians do not worship Mary. She is adored. There is a difference. The misconception comes from what we think and not what is reality. After all, Mary is, in reality, the mother of God. Since we have all heard it from the various pulpits that God came to this earth clothed as a human and took the name, Jesus.
Mother’s Day is a special day we have set aside to honor, respect, and show love to our mothers. As you read this column, I must assume you are a living, breathing human that was granted life by your parents. Please show your adoration for that life and your mother.
Happy Mother’s Day to all of you moms.
Prayer: God, thank You for Your favor! You have blessed me richly! When I’m tempted to focus on what You haven’t given me, let me be patient and remember that Your timing is always perfect.
In Jesus’ name, Amen.
