After what was hopefully a fun-filled summer for families all around southeastern Indiana, it’s time to go back to school for a new year. The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District partners with 65 schools in our seven-county district to provide education, containers, and transportation services for school recycling programs.
This partnership encourages children to be good stewards of our shared environment and helps schools manage their solid waste responsibly and efficiently. Here are a few tips and ideas to “go green” as we get back into our school routines:
Take stock before buying new supplies
Shopping for new supplies and clothes is an exciting part of back-to-school season, but before you head to the store, take a look around your house. You may have a few things tucked away in a drawer that you never used last year. Older siblings may have supplies they no longer need and could pass down to a younger sibling. In addition to conserving natural resources, this helps conserve the “green” resources in Mom & Dad’s wallet, too.
Shop for eco-friendly supplies
Now that you’ve taken stock of your supplies at home, it’s time to head to the store. Look for products that are made from recycled materials. Some items may also tout being biodegradable. Many companies these days pledge to donate a portion of their profits to sustainability initiatives. These types of labels are usually pretty easy to see on a product package as the company is eager for some good “PR.”
Choose reusables for snacks and lunch
Does your child take a water bottle to school? Choose a sturdy reusable bottle they can wash and use all year versus disposable plastic bottles. Do you pack them a lunch each day? Opt for a reusable lunch box and utensils and try to minimize single-use plastics when packaging food.
Carpool, bike, or walk to school if possible
Depending on where you live, think about how you can make your trip to school more eco-friendly. Students living in towns and cities may be able to ride their bicycles or walk to school, which is also great exercise (and for parents who ride/walk along, too.) For those living in rural areas, could you carpool with any nearby neighbors? Of course, there’s always the original carpool-to-school option, the big yellow bus!
Learn how to recycle from your child
Don’t recycle at home yet? At the beginning of each school year, teachers are sharing classroom rules and procedures, including how to #RecycleRight in the classroom. Ask your child how they were taught to recycle at school and then re-create the process at home. This could be an empowering project for a child to take on at home, and a new way for parents to connect to their child’s school life. After you’ve collected your recyclables, check www.SEIRD.org for your nearest drop-off site, or to see if curbside recycling is available in your area.
Good luck to your family as you embark on another school year!
The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District is “your partner in protecting the earth.” SEIRD services seven Indiana counties including Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott, and Switzerland.
Visit www.SEIRD.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.