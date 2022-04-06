GREENSBURG – “Shy-do-widdle anna shy do-wee, What’ll the wedding supper be? Two big beans anna black-eyed pea. Shy, shy ‘way, Where will the weddin’ supper be? ‘Way down yonner in a sickamore tree. Shy, shy ‘way.”
“That is the song Red was singing as he came over the hill.”
That’s in the first few pages of Grant Henderson’s book “Sunset In Enochsburg.” It occurred to me not long ago that never had I written a column about Grant Henderson. I am sure there are still some people in this area who remember him. He was a man with many talents. For example, he could turn your shrubs into a piece of art and they would live on with gusto. Or, he could write a book that is nothing like any you’ve read before. He was a fine verse writer too. He was born in Cincinnati but became a botanist and writer and lived most of his life in rural Decatur and Franklin counties.
Henderson wrote and published his first book “Sunset In Enochsburg” in 1976. Well, actually he started writing it some years before that, but it was published in 1976. In his first book there is a young boy telling us the story about what happened on an Indiana farm in the 1920s (or perhaps a few years earlier) in the Decatur/Franklin County area. It is incredible that the author could make it so real when the young boy, preschool age, can’t really understand all that is going on.
But Henderson does that with ease, and we learn about the boy’s experiences on the farm during the 1920s combined with what he overhears as the grownups talk among themselves. The author was able to make it all touching and humorous at the same time. It was when I read it years ago, and still is, especially of interest to some of us because it gives some of us older folks a realistic picture of how farm life was back in those days.
Henderson does use the kind of (what we think of now as) “rural” words that were used in those days. Young readers, of course, wouldn’t recognize the dialect, but it was not any different from the way people talked during those years. I am pretty sure readers would get a kick out of the songs, poems, and tall tales that are scattered throughout the book. A couple of examples:
Said the bellicose cat – To the Kallicoot Kitten, Looky here, young feller, Pay attention to yer knittin’.
Or this one:
“Come, sit on my lap, little feller, An’ I’ll spin yuh a jim-dandy yarn. My gran’pappy’s shack it wus yeller, An’ woodpeckers pecked down the barn. A peach of a hoss wus ol’ Molar, He hated the sight of a plow; When gran’pappy hitched to the roller He whistled for Calhoun, the cow.”
Henderson knew everything about nature, and in addition to any trimming we needed done he operated a botanical garden and nursery on the land he owned named “Woodlarkland.” An unusually beautiful spot located in rural Decatur and Franklin counties. However, he never bragged or told someone he was doing something against nature, but would always answer any questions anyone had.
He and his wife Edna had three children, all of whom were grown by the time I knew him.
I met Henderson when he would often visit Smiley Fowler. To sit there and listen to those two very smart people in conversation was something I have never forgotten nor ever will. I consider myself lucky of the luckiest to have had that opportunity.
He wrote other books and some of what he called “verses “ published even before his books. I know that out library has a copy of some of his books. One I remember is titled “Song of the Woodlark.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.