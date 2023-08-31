GREENSBURG – If you ever see me out and about walking all stooped over with my trusty old cane, I hope you will yell, “Hey! straighten up, Pat.” No, I won’t get mad; I’ll just walk or stand straighter.
A broken hip, both knees replaced, back giving out, and, as you can imagine, all kinds of things can keep some of us older folks from being 100 percent. I am not complaining, though, because I know very well how things have improved since my grandmother broke her hip and spent the rest of her life in a wheelchair. It’s not always easy to feel gratitude when you’re in pain, but thinking about my grandmother and many others in her age range makes it a lot easier.
Yes, I am determined to walk again with a steady gait and stand and walk as straight as a board. Holly Koors, physical therapist at Decatur County Memorial Hospital, has insisted on it. She simply wouldn’t let me get by with the “poor me” excuse. She is kind, though, when the patient is everso tired. Holly has a lot of initials after her name, all of which impress me, but the most extraordinary thing about her is how you have no doubt that she really cares about you and that it’s a certainty that she is going to do what is best for you. Sure, I know that they’re all good therapists at our hospital, but I can only tell you about Holly today.
Holly is a native of Decatur County and she is married to Craig Koors. They have four children. I asked about her kids and asked to see a photo of them. You won’t be surprised that she has photos of her four youngsters with her at all times. According to friends, she loves her work, but (of course) she also loves spending time with her family and friends.
This is what I found on a leaflet with her photo on it (there is one for all of the therapists) in the therapy room at the hospital: “Holly Koors is a Doctor of Physical Therapy at Decatur County Memorial Hospital. She graduated from physical therapy school in 2013 from Indiana University and Purdue University in 2010 with a bachelor in science in Athletic Training.
“Holly has worked as a physical therapist for DCMH since 2013. She enjoys treating patients with various issues and is determined to assist each patient in meeting their personal goals to increase each patient in meeting their personal goals to increase each patient’s quality of life. She treats patients of all ages from infant to geriatric populations either in the outpatient, impatient or school-based setting.”
It also tells us that Holly has plenty of experience treating patients with diagnoses including, but not limited to, orthopedic injuries and surgeries in all areas of the body, postural abnormalities, chronic and acute pain, neurological issues, traumatic injuries, pediatrics with orthopedic and neurological problems, and vestibular issues. Mind you, now, some of us may not know what each of those mean, but Holly does and even knows what to do for each of them.
I was told that come November the therapy treatments will take place in the new building that’s been built on the land that used to be Pleak Hardware. I certainly can’t complain with therapy in the hospital basement, but there will probably be lots more room in the new building.
And the therapy department also gives us the option of signing up for the additional therapy at the YMCA. It is not part of the Y, but a separate room where a therapist is watching the whole time. I’m going to check it out.
Contact Pat Smith at news@greensburgdailynews.com.
