GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Adult Center is opening slowly and will add more events over the summer, hoping to be in full operation this September.
While there are no COVID restrictions for vaccinated individuals, those in charge urge caution while enjoying the Adult Center. Masks should be worn into the building if unvaccinated and removed when comfortable with surroundings.
August 2
6 p.m.: Euchre
August 3
1 p.m.: Euchre
August 4
Noon.: Bingo, sponsor Hickory Creek
2 p.m..: Acoustic Jam
August 9
6 p.m.: Euchre
August 10
1 p.m.: Euchre
August 16
6 p.m.: Euchre
August 17
1 p.m.: Euchre
August 18
Bingo, sponsor Aspen Place
August 19
5 p.m.: Euchre Tournament
August 23
6 p.m.: Euchre
August 24
1 p.m.: Euchre
August 25
Noon.: Bingo, sponsor Crownpointe
August 30
6 p.m.: Euchre
August 31
1 p.m.: Euchre
The Greensburg Adult Center is for Decatur County and surrounding area residents aged 55 years young and up. There is no admission or membership fees and all are welcome.
