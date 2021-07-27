GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Adult Center is opening slowly and will add more events over the summer, hoping to be in full operation this September.

While there are no COVID restrictions for vaccinated individuals, those in charge urge caution while enjoying the Adult Center. Masks should be worn into the building if unvaccinated and removed when comfortable with surroundings.

August 2

6 p.m.: Euchre

August 3

1 p.m.: Euchre

August 4

Noon.: Bingo, sponsor Hickory Creek

2 p.m..: Acoustic Jam

August 9

6 p.m.: Euchre

August 10

1 p.m.: Euchre

August 16

6 p.m.: Euchre

August 17

1 p.m.: Euchre

August 18

Bingo, sponsor Aspen Place

August 19

5 p.m.: Euchre Tournament

August 23

6 p.m.: Euchre

August 24

1 p.m.: Euchre

August 25

Noon.: Bingo, sponsor Crownpointe

August 30

6 p.m.: Euchre

August 31

1 p.m.: Euchre

The Greensburg Adult Center is for Decatur County and surrounding area residents aged 55 years young and up. There is no admission or membership fees and all are welcome.

- Information provided

