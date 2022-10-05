GREENSBURG – The weekend of September 16 and 17 may have been the Tree City Fall Festival, but it was also the 50 Year Anniversary of the first graduating class from the new high school that opened in 1971 and graduated their first class on May 24, 1972.
On Friday night, classmates gathered at a special location on Courthouse Square in Greensburg to enjoy each other’s company and listen to music provided for the downtown crowd during the weekend.
On Saturday night, the 50 Year Reunion was held at the Hampton Inn starting at 5:30 p.m. Sixty-seven classmates were in attendance along with 41 guests including former teachers and coaches, David Green, Steve House, and Bill Wenning. Everyone enjoyed reconnecting with fellow classmates and reminiscing about the old times shared together those many years ago.
The GCHS Class of 1972 was one of a kind. They claim fame of being the only Freshman Class to ever win Follies. Follies was held every Fall and was a collection of skits or song and dance with an overall class theme. Every high school class competed and was judged to determine an overall winner. The year the freshmen won, the overall theme was “What’s More American.”
David Schlemmer welcomed the class, provided grace for the meal, and held a moment of silence for the deceased class members. David also reminded us that we turn 60 this year.
Chairmen of the event was Lisa Conk, David Schlemmer and Mary Lou Davis.
— Information provided
