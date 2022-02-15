GREENSBURG - The following events are planned for the month of March at the Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street.
Toddler Time and Family Story Time continue in the Children’s Room.
Registration for programs can be made by phone or online at www.greensburglibrary.org/events.
Tuesday, March 1 – Teen Anime Club – 5 p.m.
Thursday, March 3 – Stop the Bleed Training – 6 p.m.
Monday, March 7 – Teen Movie – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 8 – Family Movie – 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 9 – Teen Program – Macrame Feathers – 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 10 – Adult Book Discussion – “Dear Mrs. Bird” - 1 p.m.
Saturday, March 12 – Maggie Delaney – Bound for Passage: The Story of an Irish Indentured Servant -Living History Presentation – 11 a.m.
Monday, March 14 – Take and Make Monday in the Children’s Room – All day
- Teen Program – Batman Trivia – 2 p.m.
Tuesday, March 15 – T’ween Program - Tissue Paper Artwork – 1 p.m.
- Scrabble Night – Adult Program – 6 p..m.
Wednesday, March 16 – Teen Virtual Reality Day – 11 a.m.
Thursday, March 17 – Youth Program - Happy St. Patrick’s Day Program – 1 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22 – Teen Program – Succulent Zen Garden -5 p.m.
Thursday, March 23 – Adult Pinterest Project of the Month – 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Monday, March 28 – Teen Program – Dungeons and Dragons Night! – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29 – Library Board Meeting – 4 p.m.
Call 812-663-2826 with questions or visit www.greensburglibrary.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.