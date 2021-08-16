GREENSBURG - The Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library, 1110 E. Main Street, is hosting the following events during the month of September.
Family Story Time and Toddler Time continue in the Children’s Room. Call 812-663-4455 for more details or visit the website at www.greensburglibrary.org.
September 6
All day – Library closed.
September 14
All day (while supplies last) – Take and Make Fall Craft children’s program.
6 p.m. – Spice Up Your Life Cookies and Coffee, in-house adult program.
September 16
4 p.m. – Book Buddies Olympics, in-house grades K-2 program.
September 18
10 a.m. – Family Fairy Tale Fun! in-house family program.
September 21
6 p.m. – Moving? Downsizing? 50 De-Cluttering & De-Personalizing Tips, virtual adult program.
September 23
1 p.m. - Pinterest Project of the Month (Mummy Rolling Pin and Wreath), in-house adult program.
6 p.m. - Pinterest Project of the Month (Mummy Rolling Pin and Wreath), in-house and virtual adult program.
September 24
7 p.m. – Teen Bonfire Night, in-house teen program.
September 28
4 p.m. – Library Board of Trustees meeting.
