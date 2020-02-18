South Decatur High School Senior
Kalie Fry is a senior at SDHS.
She is the daughter of Mark and Anita Fry, and has a GPA of 4.1 on a 4.0 scale.
Her future plans are to attend University of Southern Indiana to major in nursing.
Her school activities include volleyball, Peer Helping, Drama Department, FCA, Key Club, SADD, National Honor Society, Student Council.
Her community service includes 4-H, Champions of Youth, church volunteer, church choir member, Kiwanis trash clean-up.
Favorite SDHS teacher: "Mrs. Gross, because she always has a positive attitude and strives to help her students. She isn’t just a teacher, but is a 'mom' that truly cares about each individual in her class."
