BROOKVILLE - Reid Health and community leaders recently gathered along Ind. 101 north of Brookville to celebrate the health system's plan for a new building that will bring expanded services to the town and the greater Franklin County area.
The groundbreaking ceremony at what eventually will be the home of Reid Health Primary & Specialty Care - Brookville formally marked the beginning of a project that is expected to be completed in 2023.
Plans call for a 20,000-square-foot facility on 5.7 acres at 11051 Ind. 101. The building will replace Reid's office along Main Street in Brookville, which currently houses the Main Street Family Medicine practice of Scott Marsteller, MD, and Katie Marker, NP-C, as well as services from Richmond Cardiology Associates.
"We're excited to eventually move to a new state-of-the-art facility," Dr. Marsteller said. "The opportunities that will come from that will lead to even better care for our patients."
The new building will have space for primary and specialty care as well as lab, radiology, and other services, an expansion of on-site offerings that isn't possible at the Main Street location.
"This new site will provide the space we need to bring more services to the residents of Brookville and throughout Franklin County," said Billie Kester, Vice President of Continuum of Care for Reid Health. "Having primary and specialty care together in the same location will make for better coordination between providers and better care for the community."
John McGinty, MD, Medical Director for Richmond Cardiology Associates, is excited about having a modern facility with more parking, wider hallways, wheelchair accessibility throughout, larger exam rooms, and more.
"This will allow us to offer expanded office hours and telehealth services, all while continuing to provide the same high-quality care the community has come to expect of us," he said.
Reid has served the Brookville and greater Franklin County communities for eight years since Dr. Michael Fain joined Reid Health Physician Associates in May 2014.
The expansion of services to the area is a reflection of Reid's mission, vision, and values statements.
"High-quality, multi-service facilities such as this one dramatically help Reid Health fulfill its mission statement - to lead our communities to well-being, one person at a time," said Tom Hilkert, Chairman of the Reid Health Governing Board.
"We're thrilled to add to our service capabilities in the Brookville and Franklin County area," said Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO. "This new facility embodies our vision of healthier people, thriving communities, and being a trusted partner to those we serve."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.