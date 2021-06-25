INDIANAPOLIS – Christian Theological Seminary is partnering with the Indiana Writers Center to award a prize celebrating the power of poetry to illuminate wisdom, elicit wonder, and discover meaning.
Recognizing the poet’s role as healer, activist, and sage, “How to Love a City” is a juried poetry competition open to published and non-published poets.
Three cash prizes of $500, $250 and $150 will be awarded. The first-place poem will publish in the winter 2021 edition of CTS’s academic journal, Encounter: A Journal of Theological Scholarship, and will be read at the installation of Dr. David M. Mellott, president of Christian Theological Seminary, on September 19.
The theme of the presidential installation is “How to Love a City” and the event will usher in a new chapter in the Seminary’s 150+ year history.
The relationship between the church, service, the arts, and the city inspired the theme of the presidential installation and the poetry competition.
The role of the city has been explored throughout human civilization, from ancient Scriptures and literature to Robert Indiana’s mid-century pop art.
Dr. Mellott notes the poetry competition provides a forum for sharing diverse experiences reflecting on what it means to live, learn, work and relate in a city; and how these interconnections can contribute to understanding and a love of place.
“The poet offers us creative views of the world in which we live – helping us pay closer attention to our inner and outer realities and making new knowledge possible,” Mellott says. “Poetry is a way of knowing; knowing not only ourselves and our relationship with one another, but the places where we connect with each other and the divine.”
While the jury will be exploring work for its artistic merit, consideration will be given to how submissions reflect inclusivity and equality – tenants central to the art of Christian hospitality and CTS’s legacy of embracing diversity.
Dr. Mellott is an advocate for racial, gender and social equity that encourages living gratefully in relationships that promote understanding, humility, and respectful dialogue.
Submissions are being accepted at ctspoetry@indianawriters.org between July 1 and Aug. 1.
Additional information can be found at https://www.indianawriters.org/poetry-prize-submission-call/.
About Christian Theological Seminary
Christian Theological Seminary (CTS) is a fully accredited ecumenical seminary, open to all, affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). It offers nine graduate-level degree programs, including programs in theology, ministry and counseling, plus open-to-the-public classes and events. More than 30 denominations, including no denomination, are represented among CTS students and faculty. Additional information about CTS is available at www.cts.edu.
About Indiana Writers Center
Founded in 1979, The IWC supports Indiana writers of all ages and backgrounds and reaches out to people whose voices are rarely heard. Classes and workshops taught by published writers provide writing education that encourages creative expression and enhances the communication skills necessary for success in school, in the workplace, and in life. We envision a thriving center where Indiana writers build the writing skills appropriate to their goals and experience the healing, empowering and joyful benefits that engaging in the creative process brings. Additional information about IWC can be found at www.indianawriters.org.
