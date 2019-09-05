INDIANAPOLIS -- Welcome to the '60s as Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents the wildly loved classic Hairspray!
Hairspray was an absolutely phenomenal show filled with lots of laughs and applause from the crowd as the cast was on stage crushing their roles.
Tracy Turnblad has big hair, a big heart, and a big love for dancing and wants nothing more than to be a part of The Corny Collins Show.
When Tracy finally gets the chance to be a part of the cast, she quickly becomes a local teen celebrity and wants to change the way things with respect to bringing racial integration to the show.
Amazing songs include "Good Morning Baltimore," "Welcome to the '60s," "Without Love," and the infamous "You Can't Stop The Beat" to end the night.
Returning to the stage at Beef & Boards to star as Tracy Turnblad is Adee David, who played Jan in Grease earlier this season. Also returning to Beef & Boards are Nate Willey (Prince Eric/The Little Mermaid; Kenickie/Grease) as heart throb Link Larkin; Daniel Klinger (Tony Whitcomb/Shear Madness; Jacob Marley; A Christmas Carol) as Edna Turnblad; Sarah Daniels (Ariel/The Little Mermaid; Sandy/Grease) as Amber Von Tussle; Tarra Conner Jones (Mamma Pearl/Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story) as Motormouth Maybelle; and Eddie Curry as Wilbur Turnblad.
Hairspray is on stage through Oct. 6. Tickets range from $45 to $70, and include Chef Odell Ward's delicious dinner buffet, fruit and salad bar, and unlimited coffee, tea, or lemonade.
For reservations, call the box office at 317-872-9664 anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday - Sunday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays.
Also, I am very excited to announce that Beef & Boards has released their shows for their upcoming 2020 season!
They are adding four new shows to the stage for their 47th season including The Sound of Music, Saturday Night Fever, Newsies, and Phantom!
For complete show schedules and ticket pricing, visit beefandboards.com
