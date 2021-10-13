CARTHAGE - Oct. 9 marked the start of another fantastic tradition in Carthage, a Halloween party for the kids and a haunted hayride. This event was brought to the town free of charge by the newest community service group in Carthage, Kids of Carthage.
Approximately 150 adults and children attended the inaugural event. Hot dogs, drinks, and treats were enjoyed from 6 to 7 p.m. before the hayride began. Three local residents were kind enough to donate the use of their tractors, hay wagons and bales of hay for the ride.
One tractor was designated the non-scary ride for younger children while the other two offered riders the experience they were looking for. Volunteers made up the scare crew stationed along the rides path, committed to making the ride memorable for kids and adults alike!
I went to the Kids of Carthage Facebook page and checked on the comments that local residents posted. These comments were consistent with what I heard all night.
Mindi Mae Nunn
"We had so much fun tonight! Thank you everyone who was a part of this great night. I can't wait until next year!"
Autumn Muncy
"It was amazing!!! Kids of all ages enjoyed this evening. Thank you all so much!!!"
Tiffany Wilson
"Thank you so much for all everyone did for the kids tonight! It was an awesome night and the kids loved every bit of it!"
Beth Burns
"Thank you for everything that this group did for our kids tonight. Our group of friends loved it and the kids had a great time! It was nice to be able to stay in our own town and enjoy Halloween beyond trick or treating."
The members of the Kids of Carthage created another activity that served the community, focused on their commitment to our youngest town residents, and gave the Town of Carthage another event to be proud of. Carthage is gradually becoming the town we are aspiring to be thanks to the people who continue to give their time, energy, and ideas for events like the FOC Fall Festival in September and KOC Haunted Hayride.
Don’t forget to mark your calendar for The FOC Christmas Festival on Dec. 4 and the Marick Event Center Santa Meet and Greet Holiday Bazaar!
The Kids of Carthage organizers left the following message on their website: "We want to thank everyone who came today and everyone who helped. It was a great success!!!! Next year it will be BIGGER & SCARIER!"
