GREENFIELD - The Hancock County Arts Council is excited to welcome Indiana members of the Portrait Society of America for a special show featuring portraits of a variety of subjects throughout the entire month of April.
Unique pieces of art will be on display at the Hancock County Arts Council's gallery located at 20 N. State Street, Greenfield. The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday.
Artists scheduled to attend include Kate Orr, Vandra Pentacost, Dianna Porter, and Constance Scopelitis.
A special event will be open to the public on Saturday, April 9, when the artists will be creating portraits of local celebrities included Mayor Chuck Fewell and James Whitcomb Riley impersonator Jon Burroughs.
This will be a unique opportunity where guests will be able to interact with the artists and witness the portrait process.
