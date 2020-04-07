Do you remember when Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run and broke the record that had been Babe Ruth’s for so many years? Well, that happened April 8,1974, 46 years ago today. I was going to get memories from readers of that day, but when talking with Donald Harold Polston last week he said he barely remembers it and didn’t much care. I was shocked. Fearing that many readers don’t care, I decided a subject change for this column was in order. And yes, I know that Aaron’s record was later also broken, but it didn’t create the excitement that breaking Babe’s record did.
My thanks to Ben Richardson, who told a delightful story about the days of V-Mail. Did you ever see one? Ben said that V-Mail was short for Victory Mail and during the latter years of World War II, V-Mail became a popular way to correspond with a loved one serving overseas. V-Mail letters were written on forms that could be bought at five and ten-cent stores or the post office. These special forms were written on, then taken to the post office which in turn sent them to a center to be photographed and put on film. Then they were flown across the world and reproduced into readable form at a mail center closest to the recipient’s position. The development of the V-Mail system reduced the time it took a soldier to receive a letter by a month – from six weeks by boat to 12 days or less by air.
“However,” he said, “the main advantage of V-Mail was its compact nature. Reduction in the size and weight of the letters translated into more space for crucial military supplies on cargo planes; one advertisement explained that 1,700 V-Mail letters could fit inside a cigarette pack, while reducing the weight of the letters in paper form by 98%. Transport of the letters by plane minimized the chances that the enemy would intercept the letters, although writers were reminded to avoid any information that might prove useful to the enemy in case some V-Mail was captured.
“Americans on the homefront were encouraged by the government and private businesses to use V-Mail. Letters from home were compared to “a five minute furlough,” for the G I. Advertisements that instructed how, when, and what to write in a V-Mail reached a peak in 1944. Letters were to be cheerful, short, and frequent. V-Mail made it possible for servicemen halfway across the world to hear news from home on a weekly basis.”
Ben’s V-mail story reminded me of a news story that involved my husband James F. Smith; his brother, Ross Smith (both Marine Sergeants); and their two sisters, Anna Mable and Helen, both registered nurses who had joined the Navy Nurses Corps. Although the photo accompanying this column was carried in several newspapers, what I wanted to show you were the blacked out parts that told their location.
That’s another part of World War history along with the V-Mails. My husband, always a man of few words, wrote: “4 August, 1942 – Arrived and landed at Guadalcanal. Engaged the enemy.” By the time this photo was taken the brothers had fought on Guadalcanal and Tarawa. For three months they did engage the enemy and got by “without a scratch” as the newspaper reported, but they both got malaria and sent to a New Zealand hospital.
The Guadalcanal campaign was a military campaign fought between Aug. 7, 1942 and Feb. 9, 1943 on and around the island of Guadalcanal in the Pacific theater of World War II. There were 1,600 Americans killed, 4,200 wounded, and several thousand dead from malaria and other tropical diseases.
On Tarawa, after 76 hours of fighting, the battle was over. More than 1,000 Marines and sailors had been killed, and nearly 2,300 were wounded. It is called “the toughest battle in Marine Corps history.”
After those two battles, after the photo was taken, the brothers fought on Saipan and Tinian: on Saipan June 15 through July 9, 1944. and from July 24 through Aug. 1 1944. The brothers fought in the battle on Tinian. They got to stay together.
As with many who have served in a war, any war, the Smith brothers simply would not talk about what they experienced. My husband did tell me that when he was in the hospital in New Zealand Mrs. Eleanor Roosevelt visited the men there, but he was “out of it” and didn’t remember seeing her.
