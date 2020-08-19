Life is good, let’s stay positive! A recent homily at church started out with let us always find some good around us in these trying times. We can watch the birds feed from our kitchen window and also can enjoy the hummingbirds and many other birds at our feeders. As we drive around, we can enjoy the countryside and the crops, which look very good with all the rain we have been having. And, we have a new great-grandson recently! The baby and parents are all doing well. We are grateful for that, and, I am sure, we all can find something to be grateful for.
I am also grateful that I will be able to watch the 500 mile race live on TV. I have always been a fan of the 500. Growing up we always listened on the radio. Later, I was able to attend and also worked several years at the track. I know it is disappointing for the ticket holders.
So much for my going on. Now I am going to give you some recipes for sweets made with some of our fall vegetables.
Squash Cake
3 c. grated summer squash
3 c. sugar
1/2 c. oil
4 eggs
1 tsp. vanilla
3 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
2 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. salt
1 c. chopped pecans
Grate squash (or cook and strain). Beat sugar and oil, add squash and eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add vanilla. Sift dry ingredients together and add to mixture. Beat well and add nuts. Pour into a greased and floured 9 by 13 in pan.
Topping
3/4 c. brown sugar
3 tsp. cinnamon
3 T. softened butter.
Crumble topping together, sprinkle on top of cake, and bake at least 1 hour at 350 degrees. Check to be sure it is done in the middle.
Red Beet Chocolate Cake
1 1/4 c. flour
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 c. sugar
3 large eggs
1 c. oil
1 1/2 c. cooked and pureed fresh beets
1 c. chocolate chips (melted)
1 tsp. vanilla
Mix dry ingredients together and set aside. Combine sugar, eggs and oil and beat 2 minutes. Beat in beets, melted chocolate and vanilla. Gradually beat in dry ingredients. Pour into a greased 9 by 13 baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. Cool in the pan. Cover and let stand overnight to improve the flavor. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.
Chocolate Chip Tomato Muffins
1 pkg. (7.4 oz.) chocolate chip muffin mix
1/2 c. coconut
1/4 c. chopped green tomato
1/2 c. milk
Combine all ingredients and mix until all ingredients are moistened. Batter will make 6 large muffins. Grease muffin tins and fill each 2/3 full. Bake at 375 for 15 minutes.
Carrot Oatmeal Crunchies
1 stick margarine
1/2 c. brown sugar
1 1/2 c. flour
1/2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2c. oatmeal
2 c. shredded carrots
1/2 c. sugar
2 eggs
2 tsp. baking powder
1/2 tsp. dalt
1 c. chocolate chips
Cream together margarine, sugars, and eggs. Add the dry ingredients and mix well. Stir in oatmeal, chips and carrots. Drop by teaspoonsful on a greased cookie sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 10 minutes.
Zucchini Bars
2 1/2 c. flour
1 c. whole wheat flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1 1/2 tsp. salt
2 tsp. cinnamon
2 c. sugar
1 c. oil
4 beaten eggs
2/3 c.water
2 c. grated zucchini
12 oz. chocolate chips
12 oz. butterscotch chips
1 c. nuts, chopped
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9 by 13 in baking pans. Combine dry ingredients and whisk to blend. Add oil, eggs, and water and stir until smooth. Stir in all remaining ingredients. Stir about 5 minutes or until all ingredients are well blended, then pour into the two prepared pans. Bake for 35 minutes or until firm. Remove from oven, let cool and cut in squares.
Pumpkin-Banana Bread
3 1/2 c. flour
2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
4 eggs
2 c. sugar
1 c. oil 2/3 c, water
2 c. pumpkin
1/2 c. mashed banana
1/2 c. chopped nuts
Combine dry ingredients. In another bowl, beat the eggs, sugar and oil. Add dry ingredients alternately with the water. Fold in pumpkin, banana and nuts. Pour into two greased and floured 9 by 5 inch loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.
